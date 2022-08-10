Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

7 Canadian Beaches With Crystal Clear Water To Add To Your Dream Road Trip

Grab your swimsuits!

While you might be feeling those end-of-summer scaries, there's still plenty of sunshine left for you to really make this summer season worthwhile.

With Canada being home to so many stunning crystal clear beaches, why not head out on the road trip you've always wanted to take and swim in some of the True North's most remarkable waters?

From beaches across Quebec and Ontario to jaw-dropping sites in Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, here are seven beaches that are totally worth adding to that dream road trip bucket list of yours.

Plage de Saint-Zotique

Address: 105, ave. 81, Saint-Zotique, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located only an hour from Montreal, Place de Saint-Zotique has fine sand and crystal clear water perfect for a summer getaway. The beach has tropical umbrellas, giving it a vacation vibe. In addition to the beach, you've got a plethora of activities to choose from including the mega nautical course, splash park, wading pool, watercraft rentals, a playground and loads of hiking trails.

Website

Bruce Peninsula

Address: Bruce Peninsula, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Bruce Peninsula is home to an array of stunning beaches including Sauble Beach, Lion's Head and of course, Tobermory. The national park is home to dramatic cliffs that rise from the crystal clear waters of Georgian Bay. While it's a lengthy drive from Montreal, this spot is certainly worth road tripping to for a swim in its turquoise waters.

Website

Greenwich Beach

Address: 59 Wild Rose Rd., Greenwich, P.E.I

Why You Need To Go: This secluded beach in Prince Edward Island is a hidden gem that will have you feeling like you're on your own private island. You'll first cross a magical floating boardwalk before being met by white sands and gentle waves. The national park is also home to some of the biggest sand dunes in P.E.I, and countless hiking trails to choose from.

Website

Steep Rock

Address: Steep Rock, Manitoba

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous beach is only less than a three-hour drive from Winnipeg and offers loads of private beaches and secluded coves. You can swim in the turquoise waters all while exploring caves, cliffs and various rock formations.

Website

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Address: Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, QC

Why You Need To Go: Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine offers up over 300 kilometres of beach to enjoy, giving you plenty of space to avoid big crowds if you simply want to relax by the water. While the beach can oftentimes be cold, there are various lagoons and bays that reach much warmer temps that'll certainly make for a far more enjoyable experience.

Website

Parlee Beach

Address: 45 Parlee Beach Rd, Pointe-du-Chêne, NB

Why You Need To Go: This saltwater beach is one that you'll definitely want to dip your toes in. With stunning waters and soft sands, you can enjoy a day by the water all while enjoying an array of things to do afterward including shopping at the local boutiques and posing with the World's Largest Lobster sculpture.

Website

Gaff Point

Address: Kingsburg, Nova Scotia

Why You Need To Go: Gaff Point is tucked away in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg region and offers stunning coastal views and towering cliffs. The beach has beautiful crystal clear water, which you can reach by hiking the Gaff Point Trail from Hirtle's Beach.

Website

