This Flower Festival Under An Hour From Montreal Lets You Pick Your Own Bouquets & Strawberries
The fields are awash in blooms and berries! 🌼🍓
A much-awaited flower festival with strawberry picking is set to return at La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac this July. Just a short drive from Montreal, Festifleurs will bloom from July 21 to 23, July 28 to 30, and August 4 to 6, so you can experience the colourful spectacle of high summer.
The fields offer a stunning mix of flowers including zinnias, rudbeckia, gomphrena, daisies, lavender, dianthus, lisianthus, and marigolds at the start. Sunflowers and dahlias will emerge in August.
In a maze-like pattern, the fields are separated by types of flora with trails connecting the vast terrain. The entry fee is $23 per person, which includes the pick of a standard bouquet (up to 12 flowers). A $35 ticket allows entry for two adults along with a bouquet.
For those with a keen eye for aesthetics, an exciting new addition this year is the photo booth, perfect for capturing your memories in the fields. Another novelty is the artificial lake situated in the heart of the flower field, providing an enchanting backdrop to the surrounding blooms.
The flower festival is about all the bounties of the farm. The new FestiLunch will feature farm-fresh meals, from hearty burgers to refreshing frozen smoothies made from locally grown berries. There's also the option of sampling craft beers from a local microbrewery.
The farm evenings are also set to return, with campfires and food options that create a cozy ambiance among the floral fields.
Tickets for Festifleurs are available online with a 30% discount through July 7 – just like a sunset, the early bird offer won't linger long.
Festifleurs 2023
When: July 21 to 23, July 28 to 30, and August 4 to 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, 75 QC-201, Coteau-du-Lac
Cost: $23 for one adult and a bouquet, $35 for two adults and a bouquet; $7 for a 2L strawberry basket