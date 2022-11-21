A New Bus Service Connecting Montreal & Boston Is Launching In 2023 With Tickets Under $100
It's technically two bus services.
If you're sick of Montreal's weather and want something that's approximately the same but with more Dunkin' Donuts, then bus service OurBus' forthcoming service to Boston might be your next trip down south. At the time of writing, tickets for the journey, split into two parts, cost a total of just over $60.
The trip involves riding another bus service — OurBus recommends Trailways — from Montreal to Plattsburgh. Then, OurBus takes passengers the rest of the way from Plattsburgh to Boston with stops in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Albany Airport and Albany, New York, and Springfield and Worcester, Massachusetts.
The service is still in its pilot phase heading into American Thanksgiving, but OurBus plans to officially launch the route in January 2023.
For context, Greyhound services from Montreal to Boston can cost upwards of CA$100 each way, making the new OurBus route a competitive option, assuming the route's introduction goes as planned in January.
Tickets have to be reserved on the OurBus website or app. Bus amenities include "free WiFi, restrooms, reclining seats, charging ports, free water bottles, and technology that lets you track the bus," according to the OurBus website.
That technology is the OurBus app, which also holds your tickets and provides information about your route.
OurBus says most buses allow one piece of luggage up to 50 pounds, and one handbag. If you want to carry more, you'll need a ticket for each bag, according to the FAQ. You can also cancel your trip up to 30 minutes before it leaves and retain OurBus credit to use on a future trip.
