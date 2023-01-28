Transport Canada Recalled 5 Cars Due To Safety Risks — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
Honda, BMW and Nissan are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on five more vehicle brands from manufacturers including BMW, Nissan, Suzuki, and Ford, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty occupant classification systems and rearview mirrors to increased chances of rusting and potential water damage, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are affected by the recall and what steps to take in order to remedy the issue(s).
Here's the full list of the affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Suzuki
Recalled Vehicle: Suzuki Kizashi 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "on certain cars, due to the seating posture/position of the occupant, the occupant classification system (OCS) may not work properly."
Correction Action: Suzuki will mail owners a letter advising of this problem. A second letter will be sent once corrective action has been determined.
Ford
Recalled Vehicle: Lincoln Aviator 2020, and 2021
Recall Reason: An issue with the vehicle's software could lead the rearview camera image not to display properly or at all.
Correction Action: "Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to update the image processing module software," Transport Canada indicated.
Nissan
Recalled Vehicle: Nissan Rogue 2014, 2015, and 2016
Recall Reason: In certain vehicles, water build-up could occur in the driver's footwell, which could cause water damage to the car's electrical connections, Transport Canada said.
Correction Action: "Nissan will notify owners by mail and instruct you to bring your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the dash side wiring harness."
Honda
Recalled Vehicle: Honda Element 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, the rear frame could rust. In extreme cases, this could result in a rear trailing arm separating from the vehicle.
Correction Action: Honda will notify owners by mail of what steps to take next.
BMW
Recalled Vehicles:
- BMW R1250 GS 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023
- BMW R1250 RT 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023
Recall Reason: Per Transport Canada, "a sudden difference in speed between the engine and rear wheel could damage the gearbox input shaft or cause it to break. If this happens, the rear wheel could lock up while riding."
Correction Action: "BMW Motorrad will contact owners by mail and instruct you to bring your motorcycle to a dealership to update the engine management software."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.