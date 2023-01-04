A Tiktoker Went Viral After Sharing His Hack For Applying To '200 Jobs In 2 Days'
"Every job application should take you no more than a minute."
A Tiktoker who shared his AI hack for speeding up job applications has gone viral, claiming the technique allowed him to apply for 200 jobs in two days. Jerry Lee, a career consultant who posts digital content as @jerryjhlee, revealed he uses an online chatbot to do the tedious task of filling in forms and answering application questions.
"I've noticed that the most annoying part about applying to a job is filling in the same information over and over again," said Lee.
His video has hit 722K views on Tiktok so far with many eager job applicants now applying his hack in their own hunts for work.
Lee's first step is to use Simplify, a Google Chrome extension that will automatically upload your resume, location and email address on application forms.
"All you have to do is click submit," said Lee.
For applications that ask questions requiring a lengthy type-in answer, Lee uses ChatGPT.
He copies the whole text from his resume and pastes it into the AI-based chatbot, followed by the application form query, and presses enter. The bot then literally writes the answer to the question for him in a matter of seconds.
"Now every job application should take you no more than a minute," he said.
"I love this. We need to use ChatGPT as much as we can while boomers are still oblivious," replied one commenter.
When asked how many callbacks he received, Jerry responded, "Seven jobs in the first two days."
Some commenters were less enthusiastic. "It's all fun and games till they call you and you don't know what position your applying for," one wrote.
But for those looking to speed up an otherwise arduous process, Lee's hack may be just the ticket.
@jerryjhlee
Replying to @jaymie_inc this is how you apply to 200 jobs in 2 days — perfect timing with the holidays #resume #jobtips