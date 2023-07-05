This Water Park Near Montreal Is Serving Cali Vibes With Tacos & Big Waves
Taco 'bout a sizzling summer excursion! 🌮☀️
There's now a little slice of California at the popular Super Aqua Club water park, just 45 minutes from Montreal. With a tantalizing new taco stand, more flair at the wave pool, and a reimagined lazy river, visitors are in for an unforgettable summer escape.
Whether you're seeking the thrill of the park's slides or the relaxation of a beach vacation, take your pick of warm summer afternoons and pair them with a cool splash of water and a refreshing veggie taco. The adventure begins the moment you set foot in the park.
Nachos topped with salsa, olives, banana peppers and sour cream on the Super Aqua Club beach.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Food options at Super Aqua Club have taken a flavourful twist. A vibrant taqueria now stands on-site, overlooking the sandy beach, serving up a variety of mouth-watering options. You can try the delightful beef or chicken tacos ($5), or perhaps the burrito bowls ($16), loaded with fresh veggies, that are a treat on a hot day.
If you're craving something salty, their lime nacho chips with salsa hit just the right spot and can be yours for just $6.
Beyond the taqueria, a new café has sprung up across the park, offering salads, sandwiches, and coffee. "It can get busy at lunchtime, so we wanted to create more options for visitors," Super Aqua Club President Nadine St-Amant told MTL Blog.
The bar also has an extended terrasse for a more relaxed seating area this year, she said.
A wooden tacqueria with bright blue walls and green leaves now overlooks the beach with a seating area.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Paintings by a local artist further enhance the lively atmosphere. His work adorns the new restaurants, seating areas and wave pool, adding to the park's new tropical West Coast feel. A series of palm tree panoramas and beach hut views add a colourful splash and Instagram-worthy backdrops.
"The paintings look real when you walk by — as if you're in California or Miami," said St-Amant, adding that more are planned for the future.
Visitors bathe in the Super Aqua Club wave pool facing multi-coloured painted beach huts.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Other revamps include the park's previously well-loved lazy river tunnel, now extended by 20 feet at both ends, with more immersive jungle sounds to accompany the stunning high-tech visuals.
The innovative attraction takes guests on a heated water circuit ride on inflatable tubes, beginning with a strong current that propels visitors through a 115-foot tunnel filled with a dynamic range of visuals.
Within the tunnel, the park uses a combination of water effects and sensors to project 3D animations onto a misty display. The tech-infused water ride brings leopards and tigers to life alongside a stunning rainbow light display. Fog machines along the tunnel's length aid in the creation of these illusions, projecting a fine spray of water droplets that amplify the light effects.
"We have new surround-sound speakers, so now you're immersed in jungle sounds," St-Amant said. "And then when you come in the tunnel, you have the music with the show. We also slowed it down so people can stay a little bit longer."
Future plans for the tunnel include additional water sprays from flashy masks and after-dark evening events, that St-Amant said will intensify the light show.
A lifeguard stands at the base of three water slides.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Super Aqua Club has set the stage for a summer of sun-soaked excitement. The fusion of Cali vibes and Quebec charm is sure to make waves this season, offering visitors an oasis of fun and relaxation without travelling far from the city.
Super Aqua Club
When: Open now
Where: 322, Mnt de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet
Cost: $48+ for a full-day regular ticket; $35 for a half-day regular ticket at 3 p.m.