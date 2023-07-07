Montreal’s Village Is Getting A Disco Makeover With Free Mini-Golf & Other Games
The Village is coming to life this summer!
Montreal's Village is about to become the ultimate playground for all things glitz and glam. Montrealers can prepare for an exciting transformation with free mini-golf, playful seating areas and a variety of games taking centre stage all summer long.
The Société de développement commercial (SDC) du Village and the Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles have unveiled two summer development projects in the Village and south of Place Émilie Gamelin: the pedestrianization of Sainte-Catherine Est, with user-friendly facilities and art installations, including an original miniature golf course.
"The entertainment will give everyone a chance to have fun while generating goodwill that will benefit our merchants. The project is in line with our collective strategy to revitalize the Village area," said Robert Beaudry, councillor for Saint-Jacques in the Ville-Marie borough and member of the Executive Committee of Ville de Montréal.
A black and white lynx covered in flower motifs. Right: People sit in patterned seating on rue Sainte-Catherine.Courtesy of La Société de Developpement Commercial (SDC) du Village et le Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles.
The Village
Montreal's Village now has a one-kilometre-long interactive trail made up of 12 observation stations that take you on a stroll through the herds of newly placed furniture, tropical vegetation and twenty dazzling disco balls.
The black-and-white landscape also includes statues of a new Zebra unicorn, spotted bear and starry deer all offering unusual stops along your route.
Once night falls, the experience transforms with shades of pink projected onto the installations, making the festive trail really pop.
Disco balls in a garden patch connected to a geometric structure decorated with lights. Right: Two people play a board game under the structure.Courtesy of La Société de Developpement Commercial (SDC) du Village et le Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles
The corner of Sainte-Catherine and Wolfe is where the Place du Village festivities are intended as a gathering place for inclusion, connection and play.
In addition to the magical art installations, Place du Village also has a mini-golf area, hanging furniture and a range of games that can be borrowed free of charge.
The mini golf rental counter in the Village. Right: Somene plays mini-golf.Courtesy of La Société de Developpement Commercial (SDC) du Village et le Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles
"The Village is a place of historic emancipation for people from diverse backgrounds, and this new concept calls on communities to come and celebrate their identity, no matter what stripes they wear," said Gabrielle Rondy, SDC Managing Director.
Jardins Gamelin
At the edge of the Village toward the Quartiers des Spectacles, Place Émilie Gamelin now has a new (and free) nine-hole mini-golf course where up to 40 players can participate in friendly competition. The mini-golf course is surrounded by lush greenery and has ample seating, a canopy of lights, and musical attractions.
Creative benches at the entrance to the Village. Right: A disco ball in a planter on rue Sainte- Catherine.Courtesy of La Société de Developpement Commercial (SDC) du Village et le Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles
The Jardins Gamelin will also feature a number of graphic installations that echo the aesthetic of the area.
"We're delighted to be able to offer Montrealers, visitors and residents this new public space that's lively, friendly and accessible to all," said Monique Simard, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.
"The mini-golf course will be a central feature, encouraging people to get together and strengthening social ties, just like the Jardins Gamelin," she said.
Montrealers can enjoy the summer escapades at and around Jardins Gamelin until September 17.