16 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal This July
The city is ready to jazz it up!
July in Montreal — when moving day mayhem paves the way for summer festivities that’ll get you putting away your moving boxes and unfurling your bucket list.
Summer is when Montreal truly comes alive, and this year, the calendar is bursting with activities that will make your heart sing louder than a Jazz Fest headliner. And that's not the only local festival that should be on your radar. From the hilarious line-up at Just for Laughs and the soulful rhythms of Nuits d'Afriques to the eye-popping spectacle of Montreal Complètement Cirque, the city is serving nothing short of a feast for the senses.
For those preferring to step away from the huge crowds, there's tranquility to be found. You can gaze at NASA stars during McGill's interstellar symposium or find the perfect backdrop for your next social media post at Laval's new pop-up selfie studio.
Here are a few ways to turn the heat up on your July:
Snap your best selfie
When: Opens July 1
Where: 2376, autoroute Chomedey, Laval, QC
Cost: $37/person
Reason To Go: You can step back in time at the all-new second location of Le Saint Motel selfie studio, an immersive photography paradise. Offering over two dozen interactive backdrops, you can pose with vintage decor or hop in the iconic ball pit to take the perfect shot.
Gain a new perspective on the city
When: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Grand Quay, 200, rue de la Commune Ouest
Cost: $15 general admission; $12 student rate; $45 family rate
Reason To Go: You can ascend this 65-metre architectural marvel for breathtaking panoramic views of the Montreal skyline and the Saint Lawrence River. The observation tower offers interactive AR experiences and a glass-bottom lookout to test your mettle.
Watch a film under the stars
When: Starts July 7
Where: Dairy Queen, 4545, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Cost: Free
Reason to Go: On warm summer nights you can take in a free outdoor flick in Hochelaga while lounging on blankets under a starlit sky. The parking lot of the Dairy Queen transforms into a unique open-air cinema. Not only can you revisit the nostalgia of "Shrek" and "Dans une galaxie près de chez vous 2," among other screenings, but there's always ice cream on hand.
Get jazzy with it
When: Until July 8
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Cost: Free outdoor public shows available, $41+ for indoor shows.
Reason To Go: Montreal's Jazz Fest is a staple of the city’s music scene every summer. Take in an epic free show from a performer you never thought you'd get the chance to see, like Macy Gray or DOMI & JD Beck, or snag tickets for one of the epic paid shows like George Benson or Herbie Hancock. (Bonus points if you find the giant playable piano and belt out the Jurassic Park theme song).
Sample the best street food
When: July 13 to 16
Where: Clock Tower Quay, Old Port
Cost: $3 entry; $3 to $15 dishes
Reason To Go: Featuring over 150 affordable dishes, Festival Streetfood Montreal wants you to indulge in sizzling grillades, crunchy fried doughs, fresh fruity drinks, and more! Renowned local chefs from eateries like Street Monkeys, Imadake, and La Bêtise will showcase their culinary talents, plus you can enjoy live music, breathtaking fireworks, and a special vegetarian challenge for inclusive eating.
Try a new local wine
When: July 14 to 16
Where: 2440, autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, QC
Cost: $10 for 10 tasting tickets
Reason to go: Laval's inaugural wine and spirits festival will showcase over 100 products from some of the finest wineries and distillers in the province. You can sample them at your leisure and pair your tastings with gourmet options from a selection of food trucks on-site.
Take in some fireworks
When: Starts July 6, at 10 p.m.
Where: Montreal Old Port
Cost: Free
Reason To Go: Every Thursday and select Sundays from July 6 to August 10, the sky above Montreal will burst into a colourful spectacle of fireworks, themed to different countries and musical scores. You can catch the show around the Old Port, but if you're looking for a unique vantage point, Clock Tower Beach is hosting $10 fireworks parties where you can savour the magic of the pyrotechnics while enjoying a beach ambiance and live DJ.
Celebrate at a pow-wow
When: July 8 to 9
Where: Tekakwitha Island
Cost: $10
Reason To Go: With 75 Indigenous craft booths and 25 food vendors, it's hard not to get in a party spirit at this annual Kahnawake event, the biggest pow-wow in Quebec. Visitors will have the chance to witness performances by gifted dancers, drummers, and singers, spotlighting the profound heritage of the local Mohawk community. Free shuttle buses running to and from Angrignon metro will bring guests to the event.
Hit the food trucks
When: July 7, 4 to 11 p.m.
Where: Olympic Stadium
Cost: Free to attend. Food and drinks are available for purchase on-site.
Reason To Go: Bringing together more than 50 food trucks, this summer staple on the first Friday of every month is the largest street food gathering in Canada! You can try the quesadillas from Tacos Frida or the plantain burger from Kwizinn before washing it all down with one of the hangover-free options from Apéro à Zéro.
Let the circus "wow" you
When: July 6 to 16
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free outdoor shows; $31+ for some indoor shows
Reason To Go: Montréal Complètement Cirque Festival is back with an unmissable spectacle, Le Géant, towering over Place Ville-Marie Esplanade. From July 7, spectators can witness gravity-defying acrobatics on this colossal steel installation for free. Beyond Le Géant, Saint-Denis Street will come alive with a variety of performances featuring music, dance, and circus arts. And the Quartier des Spectacles will host CIRQU'EASY — a hub of spontaneous and immersive circus performances.
Get into global rhythms
When: July 11 to 23
Where: Quartier des Spectacles and various music venues
Cost: Free outdoor program; $10+ for special indoor shows
Reason To Go: Nuits d'Afrique in Montreal is an extraordinary cultural mosaic, uniting over 700 artists from more than 30 countries. You can experience the energy of world music and rich African, Caribbean, and Latin American heritage, all harmonizing in one jubilant festival. It's an opportunity to delve into diverse cultures, revel in the rhythm of infectious beats, and connect with global artists through music and dance.
Dress up as your favourite character
When: July 14 to 16
Where: Palais des Congres,
Cost: $31 to $45 daily passes; $79 for a weekend pass (until July 9 when the pass goes up to $110)
Reason To Go: Montreal Comiccon is a mecca for pop-culture fans, uniting stars from cherished franchises like The Addams Family, The Mandalorian, Arrow, and Smallville, to name a few. A melting pot of cinematic, television, and sporting legends, you'll have a one-of-a-kind chance to meet the faces behind your favorite characters. The autograph sessions, photo ops, panels, and costume contest offer a galaxy of experiences for every fan.
Learn more about interstellar space flight
When: July 10
Where: McGill Leacock Building, 855, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Room 132
Cost: Free
Reason To Go: A panel of experts from around the planet will try their best to explain why we're not worm-holing our way over to Andromeda just yet, and how close we actually are to getting there. Maybe it's closer than you think?! Reserve tickets online to find out.
Enjoy a full belly laugh
When: Starts July 18
Where: Venues around the Quartier Latin
Cost: Free outdoor shows; or $33 to $120 for indoor shows
Reason To Go: The comedic bonanza boasts a lineup of international and local talents, like Ali Wong, Russell Peters, and Jack Whitehall. With a mix of indoor and outdoor events, the wit and whimsy of the fabulous Jonathan Van Ness and the comic chemistry of drag duo Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo come highly recommended.
Taste test a new poutine
When: July 19 to 30
Where: Old Port of Montreal, 33 Clock Tower Quay Street
Cost: Free to enter; or you can pay $21.50 for a poutine of your choice, a drink, priority access, and more
Reason To Go: The weirdest, most wonderful takes on Quebec's iconic dish are served at this annual food fest. This year you can check out the new beer zone to pair a local brew with your poutine.
See a new fantasy or sci-fi flick
When: Starts July 20
Where: J.W. McConnell Pavillion, 1400, boul. de Maisonneuve Ouest
Cost: $12
Reason To Go: Montreal's legendary international film festival showcases an array of innovative and individualistic genre cinema from around the globe. From spine-chilling horror to thought-provoking documentaries and eccentric comedies, Fantasia challenges the conventional boundaries of film genres, so you won't leave disappointed.