The World’s Biggest Inflatable Theme Park Is Coming To Montreal This Summer
Time to release your inner child!
A touring inflatable theme park — the largest in the world — is making its way through Canada this summer with a stopover in Montreal. Big Bounce Canada, a 25,000 square feet inflatable park, will be touching down in the city from July 29 to August 6, with loads of inflatable courses, including a massive bouncy castle.
"Canada, let's bounce! Are you ready for the most fun you’ve had in ages? We’re bigger and better for summer 2023!" Big Bounce Canada wrote on Instagram.
Montrealers and visitors alike will be able to get their fun on with four installations including the world's biggest bouncy castle. The 16,000 square feet bouncy house is 32 feet tall and features basketball hoops, climbing towers, a giant slide, a ball pit, oversized seating areas and a 20-foot tall climbable rabbit…yes, a climbable rabbit.
The adventure park also has an inflatable course called "The Giant," which measures over 300 meters in length and includes 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the starting line to the final monster slide.
Filled with out-of-this-world features such as friendly aliens, spaceships, giant planets and a moon crater ball pit, ticketholders can also enjoy the Air Space inflatable. "Slide your way from that into our Spaceman moon base, and if you can make it out fast enough you can chill out in the moon craters full of balls in our spectacular circular moonwalk while being watched over by our friendly pink space monster," Big Bounce Canada wrote on its website.
Lastly, but certainly not least: the Sport Slam inflatable. Made up of a customized sports arena, you can get in on the action with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size imaginable. The Sport Slam also has special areas for climbing and a "battle zone" where friendly but fierce competitions can take place to see who is able to stay on their podium the longest.
The inflatable park will be open to all ages, so adults can release their inner child. Tickets can be purchased by session for toddlers ($29), juniors ($46), bigger kids ($50), and adults ($55). Each session lasts three hours long and gives you unlimited access to The Giant, Air Space and Sport Slam. The bouncy castle requires a dedicated time slot, which can be selected when purchasing your tickets.
Big Bounce Canada will also be touring Ottawa from July 15 to 23 and Vancouver from August 19 to September 3.
Big Bounce Canada
Where: Montreal, QC (exact location is TBD)
When: July 29 to August 6, 2023