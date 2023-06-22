Parc Jean-Drapeau's Beach Is Opening For The Summer Season
Your sun-kissed adventures await. ☀️
You can once again savour the subtle scent of suntan lotion in the air and the soothing sound of waves lapping at the shore of one of Montreal's most popular beaches.
Starting June 24, Jean-Doré Beach is set to dive headlong into its summer season. The sandy haven at Parc Jean-Drapeau will be bursting with a deluge of activities, promising a summer as vibrant as a beach ball and as refreshing as a poolside popsicle.
Sunseekers can sprawl out on soft sand, while swimmers have 15,000 square metres to splash around. For those with a penchant for the athletic, three 300-meter open-water training courses lay in wait.
A fleet of canoes, kayaks, pedal boats, and stand-up paddleboards are also ready for deployment. Éco Tours Montréal will be set up at the Pavillon des activités nautiques to provide visitors with watercraft rentals. Just be sure to reserve ahead of time.
If that weren't enough to flood your summer itinerary, Aquazilla, the beloved 30-foot floating obstacle course, is making a comeback. The aquatic playground features tons of slides and diving platforms, including a balance-testing wiggle bridge and central trampoline to add some height to your jumps into the water.
To reach the beach, you can opt for a walk from Jean-Drapeau subway station, take a scenic river shuttle ride from Montreal's Old Port (or the Port de plaisance in Longueuil), or hop aboard the newly extended STM's 777 bus line.
Daily rates go for $9.25 per person aged 14 and up. For families planning a sun-soaked day out, there's a $22.50 rate. Those looking to embrace beach life throughout the summer can choose a season pass for $51.25. A family passport is also available for $110.
As the days lengthen and the temperature rises, don't forget the cooling waters of Jean-Doré Beach are never far away.
Jean-Doré Beach
When: Opening June 24
Where: 151, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Accessibility: There are sidewalk drop-off points to make it easier for customers with reduced mobility to circulate between the parking lot, the entrance, and changing rooms.