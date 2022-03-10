A Montreal Company Makes These Ooey-Gooey Mini Egg Cookies That Can Be Delivered To Your Door
If you have a sweet tooth and live in Canada, this one's for you.
If you have a sweet tooth, you know that any excuse is a good excuse to indulge in soft, decadent ooey-gooey cookies. Whether you want to celebrate spring, Easter or just the fact that delicious treats exist in the world, Montreal-based cookie delivery service The Cookie Twins gives us more than one reason to get our cookie on, especially thanks to their mini egg cookies.
The Cookie Twins offer many yummy flavours but their limited-edition Cadbury Mini Eggs cookies are currently back for the season and are not to be missed — classic dough loaded with semisweet, milk and white chocolate chips and loaded with colourful Cadbury Mini Eggs... does it get any better than that?
What's more, The Cookie Twins deliver anywhere in Canada, which means you can order Cadbury Mini Eggs cookies — or another decadent flavour — right to your doorstep.
Each standard box of cookies is available for $30 and contains either 24 mini cookies, 12 regular cookies or six giant cookies, depending on your preference.
You can select a single flavour, such as Mini Eggs, or get a mixed box with three different recipes of your choice. Other mouth-watering flavours include Prezelicious, Skor Chocolate Chip and Sea Salt Fudgeo.
Deluxe boxes with more luxurious flavours, such Cookies n’ Buttercream, go for $38 per box of eight cookies or you can opt for a mixed box with four flavours.
You can also purchase frozen cookie dough ($14 for a six-pack) and bake the cookies yourself at home for that fresh-from-the-oven taste. That said, simply popping your premade cookies into the microwave for 10 seconds will also soften them up and provide an out-of-the-oven-like experience.
Shipping costs a flat rate of $20 across Canada. But you can also pick up your order at a pickup point in Kirkland. The Montreal company offers delivery on all purchases of regular or giant cookies, but not the mini format.
Mini Egg Cookies by The Cookie Twins
Price: $30 per box of standard cookies plus $20 for Canada-wide delivery
Cuisine: Cookies galore!
Address: Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate spring, Easter or just the fact that delicious treats exist in the world with colourful, delicious, decadent, ooey-gooey cookies.
