This Montreal Bakery Has A Donut With A Full Chocolate Bar Inside
Chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate! 🍫😍
Montreal is home to some of the most delish cafés and bakeries offering up decadent sweet treats that are bound to make your mouth water, Bernie Beigne being one of 'em. This Mile-End bakery serves unique donuts that are out of this world, including their most recent deluxe Twix donut with a full chocolate bar inside.
Bernie Beigne told MTL Blog that donut is stuffed with an entire Twix chocolate bar, then dipped into chocolate and topped with whipped cream. It doesn't end there, the donut is then drizzled with caramel and finally finished off with crushed Twix pieces on top. Uhh, yes, please!
The Montreal bakery said that they plan on creating more original donuts with chocolate bars and sweets, and are currently working on new concepts and recipes.
As for the Twix donut, which is one of Bernie Beigne's deluxe menu items, you can enjoy this dessert goodness for only $3.25.
The bakery serving up classics and modern creations first opened last year and has been booming ever since. You can dive into a few of their fan faves including Bernie's Boston creme, maple bacon, Oreo donut, and of course, their original glazed, too.
When it comes to some of their more special creations and the inspiration behind 'em, Bernie Beigne told MTL Blog that "people always ask where the ideas come from and I always like to joke around and say it’s basically everything our parents wouldn’t let us eat as kids. So then we turn around and put it on a donut!"
The bakery also has a few items that'll take you back to your childhood, including the Reese's Puffs and Fruit Loops donuts.
Luckily, you can walk out with a dozen of their delish donuts for $12, which ain't too shabby for some much-needed sweetness.
Bernie Beigne
Price: 💸
Address: 23, rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC
When: Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-6pm *until supplies last*