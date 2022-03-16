Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

This Laval Baker Makes A Mini Eggs Bread & You Don’t Have To Wait Until Easter To Try It

Can you ever go wrong with chocolate mini eggs? 😍

Laval bakery Nutella bread made with chocolate mini eggs.

Laval bakery Nutella bread made with chocolate mini eggs.

@breadpitt.mtl | Instagram

If you find yourself craving something sweet, but wanna switch things up a bit, this Laval bakery has got you covered! The online-only bakery has crafted a decadent mini-eggs bread that is truly the ultimate Easter dessert — and luckily you don't have to wait until the holiday comes around to enjoy it.

Bread Pitt (can we talk about this genius name for a sec?) is the mastermind behind this delish operation and has created a number of desserts for special occasions and holidays — Easter being the next one.

With Cadbury mini-eggs being an Easter must, it's no surprise that Bread Pitt has managed to come up with a pastry that we can't take our eyes off of. This dessert, made up of freshly baked bread, is mixed in with mini-eggs and drizzled with Nutella, which sounds ultra-heavenly.

The Laval business crafts a number of savoury times as well, including their iconic pizza bread that looks beyond yum!

Bread Pitt Bakery takes orders for the Laval and Greater Montreal area with a required 24 to 48-hour notice for orders. Deliveries are made on weekends only and a fee is applied depending on the area in which you live.

Luckily, the wait is worth it. And don't fret, 'cause you'll be able to enjoy this mini-eggs bread up until May 1, giving plenty of time to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Bread Pitt Bakery can also hook you up year-round with its many creative items, including its Valentine's bread, made up of Nutella and strawberries, or its most recent Super Bowl bread with a variety of dips.

Whether you're sharing them with a loved one, some friends, or calling dibs on some mini-eggs bread for yourself, you're bound to love it bite after bite.

At this time, Bread Pitt Bakery does not deliver to the South Shore, Brossard, or L'Île-Perrot at the moment.

Bread Pitt Bakery

Price: $22

Address: Online only serving Laval and Greater Montreal areas with a 24 to 48-hour notice required for all orders.

Menu

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...