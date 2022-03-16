This Laval Baker Makes A Mini Eggs Bread & You Don’t Have To Wait Until Easter To Try It
Can you ever go wrong with chocolate mini eggs? 😍
If you find yourself craving something sweet, but wanna switch things up a bit, this Laval bakery has got you covered! The online-only bakery has crafted a decadent mini-eggs bread that is truly the ultimate Easter dessert — and luckily you don't have to wait until the holiday comes around to enjoy it.
Bread Pitt (can we talk about this genius name for a sec?) is the mastermind behind this delish operation and has created a number of desserts for special occasions and holidays — Easter being the next one.
With Cadbury mini-eggs being an Easter must, it's no surprise that Bread Pitt has managed to come up with a pastry that we can't take our eyes off of. This dessert, made up of freshly baked bread, is mixed in with mini-eggs and drizzled with Nutella, which sounds ultra-heavenly.
The Laval business crafts a number of savoury times as well, including their iconic pizza bread that looks beyond yum!
Bread Pitt Bakery takes orders for the Laval and Greater Montreal area with a required 24 to 48-hour notice for orders. Deliveries are made on weekends only and a fee is applied depending on the area in which you live.
Luckily, the wait is worth it. And don't fret, 'cause you'll be able to enjoy this mini-eggs bread up until May 1, giving plenty of time to satisfy that sweet tooth.
Bread Pitt Bakery can also hook you up year-round with its many creative items, including its Valentine's bread, made up of Nutella and strawberries, or its most recent Super Bowl bread with a variety of dips.
Whether you're sharing them with a loved one, some friends, or calling dibs on some mini-eggs bread for yourself, you're bound to love it bite after bite.
At this time, Bread Pitt Bakery does not deliver to the South Shore, Brossard, or L'Île-Perrot at the moment.
Bread Pitt Bakery
Price: $22
Address: Online only serving Laval and Greater Montreal areas with a 24 to 48-hour notice required for all orders.