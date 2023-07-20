This Wildlife Park Near Montreal Now Lets You Feed Arctic Wolves & Dine In Their Domain
At Parc Omega, the line between the visitor and the visited blur.
Excitement is howling through the winds at Parc Omega this summer, and it’s not just the wolves. With a bevy of new faces and an unusual dining experience on the cards, the park just 90 minutes from Montreal is serving up a feast of wild surprises.
Since mid-July, guests at the wildlife park have been able to enjoy a novel experience — driving through an Arctic wolf habitat. The first-of-its-kind initiative in Canada allows closer interaction with the majestic creatures.
The park is also now home to two additional animal species. Three Przewalski horses, a species once teetering on the brink of extinction, and a pair of beavers have joined the park's eclectic mix of residents. The arrival of the species reinforces Parc Omega's commitment to providing a safe and natural habitat for diverse wildlife.
But the fun doesn't stop at observing these creatures. Parc Omega has introduced an unforgettable dining experience at its wolf observatory. Guests can enjoy a unique cocktail reception, complete with an exclusive wolf-feeding presentation and an exhibit of the Carnivora collection. Tickets are available online starting at $107.
You can also rest in the arms of the wild, quite literally. The park has added 13 new nature-inspired accommodations, offering an enhanced immersive experience. Each cabin features panoramic bay windows, delivering unrestricted views of the park's roaming wolf packs and frolicking cinnamon bears.
There's also a new "Omega by Night" experience, a sound and light spectacle, that illuminates the park's flora and fauna in a magical way after the sun goes down.
In an age where digital immersion dominates, Parc Omega is redefining what it means to truly "unplug."
Park Omega
Where: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC