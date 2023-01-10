Transport Canada Recalled 7 More Cars — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
BMW, Nissan, and Ford are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on seven more vehicle brands from manufacturers including Hyundai, KIA, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, to name a few. The recalls are due to a variety of health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty windshield wipers and high-voltage batteries to loose windshield windows and software issues, the federal department is urging members of the public to verify if their cars are affected by the recall and what steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).
Here's a full list of the affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Volkswagen
Recalled Vehicle: Volkswagen ID.4 2021 & 2022
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, certain Volkswagen ID.4 cars may have a problem with the high-voltage battery that could cause the electric motor to shut down.
Corrective Action: Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the affected battery cell modules.
Nissan
Recalled Vehicles:
- Nissan Rogue 2021 & 2022
- Nissan Frontier 2022
Recall Reason: A software issue could cause the in-vehicle infotainment system to reboot continuously. This may cause the rearview camera image to not appear on the display screen per Canadian regulations.
Corrective Action: According to Transport Canada, "Nissan will notify owners by mail and ask you to make an appointment with your local dealer to update the in-vehicle infotainment system software."
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Vehicles: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2019, 2020 & 2021.
Recall Reason: "A software problem could cause the rearview camera image not to appear on the central display," Transport Canada said.
Corrective Action: Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealer to update the car's software.
Ford
Recalled Vehicle: Ford F-150
Recall Reason: Per Transport Canada, the windshield wiper motor could possibly fail, causing the wipers to not work.
Corrective Action: "Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your truck to a dealer to replace the windshield wiper motor."
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicle: Hyundai Palisade 2020 & 2021
Recall Reason: The windshield wipers could stop working when snow and/or ice build up on the windshield.
Corrective Action: According to Transport Canada, "Hyundai will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to replace the driver's windshield wiper arm."
BMW
Recalled Vehicles:
- BMW IX 2022 & 2023
- BMX I4 2022 & 2023
- BMW I7 2023
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the high-voltage battery electronic control unit to reset. As a result, the high-voltage system could disconnect while driving," Transport Canada said.
Corrective Action: BMW will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealership to update the high-voltage battery electronic control unit software.
KIA
Recalled Vehicle: KIA Cadenza 2014, 2015 & 2016
Recall Reason: The windshield may not be properly attached to certain vehicles, which could result in the glass becoming loose or separate from the car.
Corrective Action: "Kia will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect, and if necessary, remove and reinstall the windshield," Transport Canada said.
