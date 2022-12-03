Transport Canada Recalled So Many Cars — Here's How To Find Out If Yours Is One Of Them
Ford, Volkswagen, Tesla, and Lamborghini are among the affected manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on a number of vehicle manufacturers including KIA, Ford, Volkswagen, Lamborghini and many others for a handful of reasons that pose some serious safety risks.
From issues involving faulty transmission oil pumps and hydraulic control units to problems with rearview cameras and window malfunctions — the federal department is warning members of the public to verify if their cars are impacted and what steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).
Here's a full list of all affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicles:
- Hyundai Sante Fe 2021 & 2022
- Hyundai Veloster 2021 & 2022
- Hyundai Konda 2021 & 2022
- Hyundai Sonata 2021 & 2022
- Hyundai Elantra 2022
- Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, the recalled cars have a faulty transmission oil pump, which can cause the vehicle to enter "fail-safe mode."
Corrective Action: "Hyundai will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect and, if necessary, replace the transmission. The dealer will also update the transmission control unit software," Transport Canada said.
Lamborghini
Recalled Vehicle: Lamborghini Countach 2022
Recall Reason: The rear window panels may not be properly attached due to an assembly error on certain Lamborghini vehicles, Transport Canada said.
Corrective Action: Lamborghini will "notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect the bonding of the rear window glass panels, and replace them if necessary."
Jeep — Dodge
Recalled Vehicles:
- Dodge Durango 2018 & 2019
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018 & 2019
Recall Reason: The hydraulic control unit for the antilock brake system on certain vehicles may have a problem.
Corrective Action: According to Transport Canada, Jeep and Dodge owners will be notified by mail by FCA Canada.
Audi — Volkswagen
Recalled Vehicles:
- Audi A3 20-22
- Audi Q4 E-TRON 2022
- Audi S3 2022
- Volkswagen GTI 2022 & 2023
- Volkswagen ID.4 2022
- Volkswagen GOLF-R 2022
Recall Reason: The rear-view camera image may not display after shutting into reserve or manually activating the parking function, which is required by Canadian regulations, Transport Canada stated.
Corrective Action: "The company will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the rearview camera."
Ford
Recalled Vehicle: Ford Bronco 2021 & 2022
Recall Reason: "Under certain conditions when the vehicle is operated in 4WD-Low (4L) mode, the rearview camera image could reappear on the display after shifting out of reverse," Transport Canada said.
Corrective Action: Car owners will be notified by Ford by mail and send a wireless over-the-air software update to each vehicle.
Tesla
Recalled Vehicle: Tesla Model X 2022 & 2023
Recall Reason: Transport Canada said that the recalled vehicles do not meet the performance requirements of Canadian regulations for crash protection.
Corrective Action: "Tesla will notify owners by email and provide an over-the-air firmware update that changes the calibration of the restraint control module."
