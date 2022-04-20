Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

uber canada

Uber Canada Is Dropping Masks For Drivers & Passengers — Except In Quebec

Masks will no longer be required when using Uber in Canada as of April 22...just not for Quebec!

Associate Editor
Uber app open on an Android phone in a car.

Uber app open on an Android phone in a car.

Dennizn | Dreamstime

Uber Canada is officially removing its mask mandate for drivers and passengers across the country...well, not entirely. As of April 22, Uber Canada will no longer require masks to be worn when using the service everywhere in Canada except Quebec.

In a statement emailed to MTLBlog by Uber's Quebec Public Affairs Manager Jonathan Hamel, this decision falls in line with the current public health guidelines across Canada.

“In accordance with provincial public health guidelines, masks will no longer be required when using Uber in Canada (except Quebec) effective this Friday, April 22," Hamel said.

"However, as per Health Canada’s advice, we still strongly recommend wearing a mask depending on personal risk factors and infection rates in your area."

Considering the mask mandate has been extended in Quebec, it's no surprise that ride-sharing service will keep masks mandatory throughout the province.

Although masks will no longer be required outside of Quebec, that doesn't mean it's time to throw 'em away for good.

Considering everyone who uses Uber's platform is still expected to create a safe, respectful, and positive experience — that's for both drivers and passengers, you might still be asked to toss on a mask if a driver wants you to.

A source at Uber Canada noted that drivers do, in fact, have the right to request their riders to wear a mask and can cancel a trip for safety reasons if a passenger refuses to abide.

Uber Canada continues to follow the epidemiological situation and is committed to maintaining policies that will help both drivers and riders feel as safe as possible when using the platform.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

