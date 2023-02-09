Uber Canada Is Launching Ride Sharing In Montreal & Your Fare Just Got A Lot Cheaper
UberX Share is officially here! 🚘
Uber Canada is re-launching its ride share service in three major Canadian cities and your fare is about to get a whole lot cheaper. On February 5, 2023, Uber Canada announced that it would be launching UberX Share (previously known as UberPool) in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.
UberPool paused back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Uber has been working on revamping the experience with months of listening to driver and rider feedback, designing new features, testing and troubleshooting UberX Share — and now, it's officially a go.
So, how does UberX Share work? For riders who opt for the newest fare service, Uber will try to match your car with other riders heading in the same direction. Only two individual co-riders at a time will be permitted to share a trip for the time being, so if you're riding with friends — Uber recommends ordering an UberX or UberXL.
If you're worried about your trip becoming too long, Uber says the new ride share option will only add "around six minutes to your trip when matched."
The newest service will also allow riders to save on their ride. "As our most affordable option, riders will receive an upfront discount of up to 20% if they choose UberX Share," Uber said. For Uber One membership holders, riders will get an additional 5% discount.
UberX Share is currently in service between the St-Lawrence in the south, the Rivière des Prairies in the north, Pie IX in the east, and Cavendish and ave. 32 to the west.
The UberX Share perimeters in Montreal.Courtesy of Uber
Although boundaries are set in place for Uber pick-ups, note that trip destinations can fall outside of the UberX Share perimeters.
