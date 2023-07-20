Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Versace Is Having A Massive Warehouse Sale In Montreal & Everything Is Up To 80% Off

Shopping therapy, anyone?

Versace, the iconic fashion brand, is sprinkling some of its glamour onto Montreal, and it's a first! Yes, you heard it right. The Versace Warehouse Sale is coming to Montreal, transforming your fashion dreams into a reality, minus the heart-stopping price tags.

For the very first time, Versace is setting up shop at Sheraton Laval from July 26 to July 29. Here’s a secret—everything is up to a whopping 80% off! From that head-turning dress to those killer heels, this is your golden chance to give your wardrobe a luxury makeover.

Versace Warehouse Sale

Discount: Up to 80%

When: July 26 to 29

Address: 2440 Autoroute des Laurentides,. Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: Whether it's a statement belt, a chic handbag, or some new accessories, it's a style bonanza for everyone. This sale will be for women, men and kids apparel and accessories.

Learn more here

