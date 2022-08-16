Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
rouyn-noranda

What's The Deal With Arsenic Emissions In Rouyn-Noranda? Here's The Latest Update

Quebec is going to let a factory exceed an emission standard.

Staff Writer
Aerial image of Rouyn-Noranda with the Horne smelter in the top right.

Aerial image of Rouyn-Noranda with the Horne smelter in the top right.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

The Horne copper smelter in Rouyn-Noranda, a Quebec town northwest of Montreal in the remote Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, has been emitting high levels of arsenic into the surrounding environment. Radio-Canada reports on elevated instances of lung cancer in the municipality — and the political response to that revelation — has brought renewed attention to the factory and its pollutants.

At a press conference on August 10, Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau announced that the smelter would have to reduce its arsenic emissions to 15 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air. For context, the smelter is currently emitting approximately 100 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air, according to multiplereports. The Quebec government’s typical safety norms allow only three nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air, one-fifth of the new target set for the smelter.

It's unclear when the smelter will be able to reach that figure. Boileau indicated that it may take years.

On Monday, August, 15, the Ministry of the Environment announced it would impose annual interim emissions limits to reach the 15 ng/m^3 target in five years.

That figure was derived by researchers at the INSPQ, who explicitly did not take the smelter's capacity to reduce its emissions into account. Instead, Boileau said researchers focused on the public health toll. According to the public health director, the 15-nanogram threshold prevents any toxic consequences for the most vulnerable groups, namely young children and pregnant people.

The government will be directly engaging with the company in charge of the smelter, Glencore, to work out how exactly it will meet the new requirements. There are other contaminants also being output by the Horne smelter, and acceptable levels of these chemicals were also given at the press conference.

"We have said it over and over again: we will not compromise on the health of our citizens," Environment Minister Benoît Charette said in an August 15 statement.

He said the government is "convinced" the five-year plan "will bring the company [...] significantly closer to compliance with Quebec standards, and ultimately, to reaching the 3 ng/m^3 of arsenic emissions." The announcement did not include a deadline to reach that target.

Charette vowed that "if Glencore fails to comply with government requirements, the Horne Smelter will be forced to close."

Related Articles Around the Web
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...