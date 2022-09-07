You Can Discover Harry Potter's Forbidden Forest Less Than 6 Hours From Montreal
Fall road trip, anyone?
Fall is the season for warm drinks, cute sweaters and walks through either creepy or peaceful forest landscapes, depending on your tastes. If you're down for an autumnal road trip with your best buds, a new Harry-Potter-themed Forbidden Forest experience is waiting for you just 5 and a half hours from Montreal!
The immersive wizarding experience is located in Westchester, New York, and features a decorated woodland trail with some of your favourite people and magical animals from the series. You'll be able to interact with characters and cast your own magic spells, even summoning a Patronus!
The forest walk is located in New York's Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, so you'll be exploring an actual dark forest at night. There will be plenty of lights and staff to guide you, though — this is a thoroughly family-friendly adventure!
If the trip among the trees leaves you feeling peckish, never fear: there will also be food and drinks inspired by the Harry Potter series. The full experience is estimated to take between 60 and 90 minutes, and dates for late October are still available to book. All ages are welcome, and children under 5 years old get in free.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Where: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, 2957 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights, New York, 10598
When: Various sessions daily through Fall 2022
Price: $75 per person aged 16 and up, $64 for children aged 5 to 15