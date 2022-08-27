Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Matthew Lewis From 'Harry Potter' Slams Air Canada — 'The Worst Airline In North America'

The actor was bumped out of first class with no explanation.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Matthew Lewis at Hogwarts in Universal Studios, Orlando, Right: Matthew Lewis Instagram photo.

@mattdavelewis | Instagram

Matthew Lewis, who played the role of Neville Longbottom in the hit Harry Potter films, isn't too happy with Air Canada, so much so that he's labelled them the "worst airline in North America."

On August 26, Lewis took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the airline, sparking tons of questions as to what had happened. Well, turns out Lewis was kicked out of first class with no proper explanation.

"What happened? I was planning on flying with them to visit a friend in Calgary next year but if you say it’s the worst..." one user replied.

Lewis then wrote: "Kicking me out of first class to the back of the plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”. Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando."

The actor continued the conversation in a Twitter thread, replying to comments and questions about being bumped due to a full flight.

"Honestly never experienced anything like it. I’ve been bumped before. Comes with the territory. But at the gate, less than two minutes to boarding and without explanation or apology? Never. They even said if I wanna complain or get a refund I have to reach out to them!" Lewis wrote followed by a series of emojis, including the middle finger.

While Lewis called the issue a "privileged problem," he's seemingly well within his right to be angry. "No email. No offer to rebook. Literally tore my first-class ticket up in front of me at the gate, gave me an economy ticket and walked away. Not a single word. I had to call her back to ask umm why?" he wrote.

Many hoped that this didn't change his perspective on Canadians or the country as a whole, and Lewis was quick to share that he still loves Canada.

"Are you kidding me? Like my favourite country to visit," Lewis said.

Air Canada has not yet publicly responded to Lewis' recent review. However, "Air Canada" remains a trending topic on Twitter due to Matthew's debacle — so an apology may or may not be in the works.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

