You Can Enjoy This Prosecco & It's Perfect For The Holidays
You don't need to be Italian to savour these unique flavours.
As 2022 is coming to an end and 2023 is on its way, it's time to celebrate with your favourite bubbly. There are so many bubblies to choose from, but do you know what Prosecco is? It is not a simple generic name that means "Italian sparkling wine" or just another name for a grape. For Prosecco to be assured of quality and to know that you are tasting something special, first find the DOCG. To make sure you have the best, from the place that is so special it earned UNESCO World Heritage accreditation, look for Conegliano Valdobbiadene (or ProseccoCV).
The area of Conegliano Valdobbiadene lies in the countryside situated 50 km from Venice and 100 km from the Dolomites. Here vine-growing has extremely ancient origins. This winemaking region is considered one-of-a-kind because vines are planted on a series of hills with narrow ridges and steep slopes with a hogback appearance.
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco
Details: Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G. is home to thousands of small winemakers who have shaped the steep slopes and perfected their agricultural techniques allowing the creation of a richly varied agricultural landscape, both in form and composition.
Hills of Conegliano Valdobbiadene: Home of heroic wine producers and Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G.