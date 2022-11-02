You Can Pay $8 To Get Verified On Twitter & Here Are The Perks A Blue Check Will Give You
You know who isn't happy about all this? Stephen King.
"$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*ck that, they should pay me." tweeted Stephen King on October 31 when Elon Musk announced he would be charging users to be verified on the social media platform.
Musk officially acquired Twitter for $44 billion last week and immediately began to make a slew of changes the second he and his sink walked in. Yes, his sink...
Not only did the Tesla creator drive off many of his employees by, well... firing them, the multi-billionaire is also implementing a monthly fee for Twitter users to pay in order to secure a blue check mark.
Although Musk's initial figure was set at $20, he's since lowered it down to $8 a month. Despite public outcry, Elon is firm on his $8 fee. "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," Musk tweeted.
\u201cTwitter\u2019s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn\u2019t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. \n\nPower to the people! Blue for $8/month.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1667324208
Elon Musk said that the verification fee will vary by country and will "give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators." The blue check will also come with some added Twitter features.
"You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam. Ability to post long video & audio; half as many ads," Musk said.
When it comes to differentiating any verified user from a public figure, Musk said there will be an added "secondary tag below the name."
Oh! Did we mention he's also thinking of bringing back Vine? Talk about doing the absolute most.
So, you feelin' a blue check mark on Twitter or no, thanks?
