Want A Blue Checkmark On Facebook & Instagram? You Could Soon Pay For One
It takes green to get the blue. 🤑
If you've always wanted a blue checkmark by your name on Facebook or Instagram, you may soon get your chance — but you'll have to shell out for it.
Meta is introducing a paid verification system on both platforms this week. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of the new measures in Australia and New Zealand, saying it will be available in "more countries soon."
"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerburg wrote on Instagram.
"We're starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support," he said.
Users are also incentivized to get the badge because Meta algorithms will prioritize their content, meaning more paid accounts could soon flood feeds and obscure posts by friends who choose not to get a checkmark.
The Meta Verified checkmark will start at $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 a month on mobile. That's pricier that the $8 web and $11 mobile options on Twitter, which rolled out a paid badge system last November to boost revenue.
Meta has been struggling with falling stock prices and economic uncertainty since the start of the year, so the company likely hopes that monetizing the blue will make it some green.