This Turquoise River In Quebec Is So Clear You'll Think You're Flying
Quebec's red-rock lined rivière Bonaventure is a jewel of the Gaspésie region, a ribbon of turquoise unspooling through the famed peninsula's pine and maple forests on its way to the Baie des Chaleurs. The blue-green hue of its clear waters attracts thousands of visitors every summer.
Many of them — over 24,000 in the summer of 2022 — flock to Cime Aventures, a campground and boat rental service about eight kilometres upstream from the river's mouth.
It opens for the 2023 season on June 9 with tube, kayak, canoes and raft tours to follow in June and July. Visitors can also bring their own canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards and take a Cime Aventures shuttle to launch points.
Visitors will have to be careful to respect rules designed to protect the delicate environment, especially the local salmon population. The rivière Bonaventure is a designated zone d'exploitation contrôlée (ZEC), an area subject to salmon conservation efforts.
A Cime Aventures spokesperson tells MTL Blog that this year, swimming is banned in 22 of the river's 98 salmon habitats. Signs indicate where swimming is prohibited. Moreover, Cime Aventures asks visitors to follow the "leave no trace" ethic, which includes leaving the landscape untouched, maintaining distance from wildlife and packing up all waste.
The Fédération québécoise pour le saumon atlantique also maintains a set of advice for boaters and swimmers in salmon habitats.
Finally, Cime Aventures implores visitors to use environmentally friendly sunscreen and insect repellent.
Quebec's Rivière Bonaventure — Cime Aventures
Price:
- between $14.95 and $29.95 for individuals with their own boats/flotation devices (available as of July 7)
- $24.95/person for tubing (available as of July 22)
- $39.95/adult for an approximately two-hour kayak, canoe, stand-up paddleboard or raft expedition (available as of June 23)
- $79.95/adult for an approximately 4.5-hour canoe, single kayak or double kayak expedition
Where: Cime Aventures, 200, ch. Athanase Arsenault, Bonaventure, QC
