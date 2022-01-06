Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Moved Up 3rd Dose Appointment Dates So You Can Book Yours Sooner

The province also announced that vaccine passports will eventually require three doses to be valid.

Quebec Moved Up 3rd Dose Appointment Dates So You Can Book Yours Sooner
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Looks like you'll be able to book your appointment for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec sooner than you thought.

On January 6, Quebec announced that it had moved up the dates of third-dose appointments, which means Quebecers aged 18 and older can now book their appointments as of January 17 instead of January 21.

Quebecers aged 25 and older can now book appointments as of January 14 while those 35 and older can book on January 12.

The 40-and-up age group becomes eligible January 10 and those 45+ can book tomorrow, January 7.

If you're 50 or older, or you are considered "priority clientele" as outlined on the government's website, you can book your appointment right now.

This news comes the same day Health Minister Christian Dubé announced a third dose would be required to make vaccine passports valid in the near future. However, he clarified that the change won't happen until everyone has had a chance to get their booster.

"Right now, a vaccine passport is valid with two doses," he said. "We haven't determined the date [this will change] because we can't ask people to meet the requirements when they haven't had the chance to be vaccinated, but we will expand the vaccine passport to three doses."

Quebec also announced Thursday that vaccine passports will be required to enter the SAQ and SQDC starting January 18.

To make an appointment for your third vaccine dose, visit the Clic Santé portal and select "COVID-19 Vaccine - 3rd dose" on the appointment platform.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

This Montreal Restaurant Will Give You Free Coffee If You Get Off Your Ass & Go For A Walk

You can also get free Cacio e Pepe! 🍝

@barbaravin_ | Instagram

We're all in need of a little extra fresh air right now and one Montreal restaurant has found a way to motivate us into getting it.

"For your mental health," BarBara is offering free coffee to anyone who can prove that they've walked at least five kilometres that day, and there are free candles and Cacio e Pepe waiting for people who have moved their legs even more than that.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Vaccine Passport Will Soon Be Mandatory For Even More Businesses

The health minister also said eventually passports won't work without a third dose.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

Quebec's vaccine passport will be mandatory for more businesses in the near future. With the province reeling under the Omicron wave, Health Minister Christian Dubé made it clear at a press conference on Thursday that the vaccination passport will be mandatory for unspecified other "non-essential" commercial businesses.

"The vaccination passport will be mandatory as of January 18 to access the SAQ and the SQDC. Moreover, the vaccination passport will be extended to non-essential commerces in the coming weeks," said Dubé.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Vaccine Passport Will Eventually Require 3 Doses To Be Valid

But not until everyone's had a chance to get their booster.

Jean-Michel Clermont-Goulet | Narcity Quebec, François Legault | Facebook

Changes are coming to Quebec's vaccine passport system. At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that you'll eventually need three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, rather than two, to be considered adequately protected and gain access to places that require a vaccine passport in Quebec.

"We will expand the vaccine passport to three doses," Dubé said. However, he clarified that the change won't happen until everyone has had the chance to receive a third dose, over the course of the coming months.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Broke A Record For COVID-19 Hospitalizations & Reported More Than 15,000 New Cases

There are just under 2,000 people in COVID-19 hospital beds, with projections suggesting that could rise above 3,000.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec's daily COVID-19 numbers are out and offer unsurprising confirmation that the Omicron wave is still battering the province. With 15,874 new cases recorded on Wednesday in addition to 203 more people in hospital — a new record — the virus is running rampant.

At a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of an "avalanche" of hospitalizations anticipated in the next few days. The previous record for a one-day increase in hospitalizations was a few days ago, on January 3, with 196.

Keep Reading Show less