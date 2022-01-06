Quebec Moved Up 3rd Dose Appointment Dates So You Can Book Yours Sooner
The province also announced that vaccine passports will eventually require three doses to be valid.
Looks like you'll be able to book your appointment for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec sooner than you thought.
On January 6, Quebec announced that it had moved up the dates of third-dose appointments, which means Quebecers aged 18 and older can now book their appointments as of January 17 instead of January 21.
Quebecers aged 25 and older can now book appointments as of January 14 while those 35 and older can book on January 12.
The 40-and-up age group becomes eligible January 10 and those 45+ can book tomorrow, January 7.
If you're 50 or older, or you are considered "priority clientele" as outlined on the government's website, you can book your appointment right now.
This news comes the same day Health Minister Christian Dubé announced a third dose would be required to make vaccine passports valid in the near future. However, he clarified that the change won't happen until everyone has had a chance to get their booster.
"Right now, a vaccine passport is valid with two doses," he said. "We haven't determined the date [this will change] because we can't ask people to meet the requirements when they haven't had the chance to be vaccinated, but we will expand the vaccine passport to three doses."
Quebec also announced Thursday that vaccine passports will be required to enter the SAQ and SQDC starting January 18.
To make an appointment for your third vaccine dose, visit the Clic Santé portal and select "COVID-19 Vaccine - 3rd dose" on the appointment platform.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
