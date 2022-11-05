Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Ranking Of Canada's Most Underrated Cities Just Dropped & This Quebec Spot Made The List

And no, it's not Montreal.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Quebec flag.

Quebec flag.

Jacquesdurocher347 | Dreamstime

Condé Nast Traveler dropped its list of 7 Most Underrated Cities In Canada and this one spot in Quebec is apparently one that many are missing out on.

The travel magazine recently ranked both Montreal and Quebec City as two of the best big cities in the world after announcing the winners of the 2022 Reader's Choice Awards and it appears as if Quebec City is both the best city in the world and one that's very underrated in Canada.

"Looking to experience a new level of oceanfront luxury and hospitality? ... We’ve rounded up some of the coolest cities in Canada that don’t always get the limelight they deserve and some big names that have a whole lot more to offer than what’s written in the guidebooks," Condé Nast Traveler wrote.

The province's capital landed fourth on the list and we're a little surprised, not gonna lie. Considering Quebec City is a widely popular hot spot for many — this underrated accolade has got us a little confused.

"Québec City has always been high on our list of must-visit destinations within Canada — and for good reason," Condé Nast Traveler wrote. "The only fortified city in North America, with its castles and cobble-stoned streets, instantly transports visitors back in time to seventeenth-century Europe."

While all of that is true, we still aren't too sure how we feel about the "underrated" part, but a win is a win, right?

Wondering which other Canadian spots made the list? Here's the full ranking:

  1. Halifax, Nova Scotia
  2. Winnipeg, Manitoba
  3. Banff, Alberta
  4. Quebec City, Quebec
  5. Victoria, British Columbia
  6. Ottawa, Ontario
  7. Moncton, New Brunswick

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...