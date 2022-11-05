A Ranking Of Canada's Most Underrated Cities Just Dropped & This Quebec Spot Made The List
And no, it's not Montreal.
Condé Nast Traveler dropped its list of 7 Most Underrated Cities In Canada and this one spot in Quebec is apparently one that many are missing out on.
The travel magazine recently ranked both Montreal and Quebec City as two of the best big cities in the world after announcing the winners of the 2022 Reader's Choice Awards and it appears as if Quebec City is both the best city in the world and one that's very underrated in Canada.
"Looking to experience a new level of oceanfront luxury and hospitality? ... We’ve rounded up some of the coolest cities in Canada that don’t always get the limelight they deserve and some big names that have a whole lot more to offer than what’s written in the guidebooks," Condé Nast Traveler wrote.
The province's capital landed fourth on the list and we're a little surprised, not gonna lie. Considering Quebec City is a widely popular hot spot for many — this underrated accolade has got us a little confused.
"Québec City has always been high on our list of must-visit destinations within Canada — and for good reason," Condé Nast Traveler wrote. "The only fortified city in North America, with its castles and cobble-stoned streets, instantly transports visitors back in time to seventeenth-century Europe."
While all of that is true, we still aren't too sure how we feel about the "underrated" part, but a win is a win, right?
Wondering which other Canadian spots made the list? Here's the full ranking:
- Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Banff, Alberta
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Ottawa, Ontario
- Moncton, New Brunswick
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.