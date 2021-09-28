2 Cities In Quebec Made It Into The 'Top 10 Student Cities In The World'
Take that, Toronto.
One always feels a sense of pride when their hometown makes its way onto an international ranking. And that's why we're proud to say two cities in Quebec, including Montreal, made it into Studee's "Top 10 Student Cities in the World."
To many's surprise, Quebec City also made the Top 10 — and it ranked higher than Montreal, with Quebec City at #4 and Montreal at #6.
This ranking looked at the cost of living, internet speeds, the percentage of young people, levels of safety, and more.
Our province may have been blessed enough to score two top spots in this ranking, but we still didn't make it to #1, which was Tokyo, Japan.
If ever you were thinking of going to study abroad, you may want to put Tokyo high on your list, considering it "ranks well in nearly all categories helping it to come out on top of the study. It has a good amount of high-ranking unis, great food options, and offers cheap tech. It has high levels of free speech and is above average for safety and high-ranking institutions."