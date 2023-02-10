6 Bodies, Including 4 Children, Were Found After A Quebec House Fire
Police think it was a terrible accident.
A Quebec coroner is analyzing the remains of six people found following a house fire in the town of Saint-Jacques in Lanaudière.
Firefighters made the grim find after a passerby reported the blaze on rang du Cordon at 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 9. Officials first reported four bodies, but the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the discovery of the additional two Thursday afternoon.
The bodies are those of two adults and four children under the age of nine, SQ spokesperson Éloïse Cossette told MTL Blog.
Though what the spokesperson called "formal identification" was still underway at the time of writing, she said the number of victims corresponds with information shared with police by family and friends of the family who occupied the house.
Police have ruled out criminal activity and currently suspect the fire was the result of an accident. Cossette added there was no evidence of an explosion.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.