6 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada – So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued recalls for several food items sold across Canada for several reasons, including microbial contamination, pieces of metal and undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the six recalled foods to look out for:
Curley Parsley
Recalled Item: Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley | 160 g | All bunches sold from April 24 to May 3, 2023, inclusively | Sold at Provigo and Maxi
Recall Reason: According to the recall report, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination."
Cheesy Pizza Rolls
Recalled Item: M&M Food Market Cheesy Pizza Rolls | 460 g
Recall Reason: Health Canada indicated that the "M&M Food Market brand Cheesy Pizza Rolls were recalled due to pieces of metal."
Fresh Frozen Raw Vannamei White Shrimp
Recalled Item: Fresh Frozen Raw Vannamei White Shrimp IQF — Litopenaeus vannamei (41/50) | 908 g
Recall Reason: The recalled product, which was sold in Quebec and Ontario, has been recalled due to 3-amino-2-oxazolidinone, the recall report states.
Certain Oysters
Recalled Item: Oysters | 15 lbs | Harvested by G+B Shellfish (CT-060-SS, AQ) from Lot 305 E Milford, Various dates
Recall Reason: "Certain Oysters recalled due to improper harvest authorization," Health Canada said.
Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl
Recalled Item: Boosh Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl | 275 g
Recall Reason: According to the recall report "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label."
Angus Beef Burgers
Recalled Item: M&M Food Market Angus Beef Burgers | 852 g
Recall Reason: "M&M Food Market brand Angus Beef Burgers recalled due to undeclared gluten and wheat," Health Canada said.
