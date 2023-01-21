Several Cheese Brands Have Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Bacterial Contamination
The recalled cheeses could make you sick.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several cheese brands sold in Quebec due to microbial contamination. The class one recall was flagged on January 19, 2023, and was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," Health Canada says.
Here are the recalled products to look out for:
- La Vache à Maillotte: Mélo-Dieux — Surface-ripened soft cheese | Approx. 275 g
- Le Fromage au Village: Angelus — Soft surface ripened cheese | Approx. 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village: Le Casimir — Soft surface ripened cheese | Approx. 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village: Le Cendré de Notre-Dame — Semi-soft surface-ripened cheese | Approx. 150 g
The CFIA is recommending that consumers not use, sell, distribute or serve the recalled item. If you are in possession of the recalled cheese, the CFIA suggests throwing it away immediately or returning it to the point of purchase.
Health Canada confirmed that there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products and that "further lab testing is underway to confirm the link."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation and is verifying that the recalled cheese is being properly removed from the marketplace.
If you think you have become ill from consuming either of the recalled cheese products, Health Canada recommends contacting your healthcare provider.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.