6 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Groceries
Undeclared ingredients and pieces of PLASTIC?!
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are currently recalling six products from the marketplace due to a number of issues including undeclared ingredients and the presence of plastic pieces.
The federal department has seemingly been working overtime this year when it comes to nationally recalled products, whether it be deodorant brands, Kinder chocolates, or various grocery items — items just keep flying off the shelves, and not for the best of reasons.
Now, Health Canada is flagging even more products to look out for. So, check those groceries of yours and be sure to not consume, sell, or distribute any of the affected products.
Certain Daniel & Groove Dark Chocolate brands
Recalled Products:
- Daniel Chocolates 66% Cocoa Dark Chocolate | 85 g
- Groove Chocolate Dark Chocolate 66% | 85 g
- Groove Chocolate Dark Chocolate 66% with Sea Salt | 85 g
Reason For Recall: The affected products have been recalled from the marketplace by Health Canada as they may contain milk which is not declared on the product label. The products have been sold online and in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario.
Certain Zabiha Halah & Maple Lodge Farms brand wieners
Recalled Products:
- Maple Lodge Farms Original Chicken Wieners | 450 g
- Zabiha Halal Original Chicken Wieners | 450 g
- Zabiha Halal Corn Dog | 1 kg
Reason For Recall: The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain pea protein which is not declared on the label. The recalled products have been sold nationally, Health Canada stated.
Vincentina Fine Food Gourmet brand Meat Lasagna
Recalled Product: Vicentina Fine Food Gourmet Meat Lasagna | 1 count
Reason For Recall: The affected product is being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as it may contain cashew, an ingredient that is not listed on the product label.
Certain That's it. brand Dark Chocolate Truffles
Recalled Products:
- That's it. Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles | 100 g
- That's it. Dark Chocolate Date Truffles | 100 g
Reason For Recall: The recalled products are being removed from the marketplace as they may contain milk, an ingredient that is not listed on the label. The affected products have been sold nationally.
Certain Enjoy Life brand soft cookies
Recalled Product: Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies — Chocolate Chip | 170 g
Reason For Recall: The affected product is currently being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of plastic pieces. The product has been sold online, in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Organic Traditions brand dark chocolate
Recalled Products:
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Almonds | 227 g
- Organic Traditions Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts with Chili | 227 g
Reason For Recall: Certain Organic Traditions brand chocolate products have been recalled due to undeclared milk and hazelnut. The recalled products have been sold across Canada.