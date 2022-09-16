Health Canada Has Recalled These Burgers Sold In Quebec Due To Undeclared Ingredients
Check your freezers! ⚠️
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) regularly recall food items for reasons ranging from bacterial contamination to undeclared allergens. Recalls in Quebec in recent weeks have included hummus and cheese products, as well as a ginger powder. Now, the federal health department is removing an M&M brand burger from the marketplace because the CFIA says, it contains an ingredient that's not specified on its packaging.
The recall dates to September 9, 2022, and involves the following product:
- M&M Food Market — Prime Rib Beef Burgers (852g)
The affected item has been sold in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia. Health Canada is urging the public to not use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled burger. If you so happen to be in possession of the affected M&M brand burger, the CFIA recommends you return it to the point of purchase or toss it out if the presence of gluten and wheat is of concern.
Health Canada did not indicate whether or not the recalled item has caused any illnesses. But consumers can report health or safety concerns by contacting the department here.
