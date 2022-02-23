Trending Topics

Check your bathroom cabinets!

Associate Editor
This Deodorant Was Recalled By Health Canada For Potential Presence Of A Chemical Hazard
Rene Van Den Berg | Dreamstime

A deodorant that has been sold across Canada could be toxic to your health. According to a February 21 press release issued by Health Canada, a Brut brand aerosol deodorant has been recalled due to the potential presence of a chemical hazard.

Health Canada states that the recall involves Brut Classic Aerosol Spray Deodorant (154 g), which may contain benzene.

The harmful chemical is known to be a human carcinogen, and any exposure through inhalation, skin contact or oral ingestion can result in life-threatening illnesses, including leukemia, blood and bone marrow cancers and other blood disorders, according to Health Canada.

Consumers who purchased and are using this product are being advised to "immediately stop using and appropriately discard the recalled aerosol spray product," the release states.

The company reported a total of 8,600 units of the affected product, which were sold in Canada prior to February 21, 2022.

As of February 16, Brut has received no reports of incidents or injuries relating to the use of the deodorant in Canada. However, it's best to double-check your toiletry cabinet just in case.

The UPC is 00827755070177, which can be found near the barcode on the product's label.

Other similar hygiene products were also recalled in recent months due to the potential presence of benzene. The following Old Spice and Secret aerosol products were flagged back on November 26, 2021:

  • Old Spice Sweat Defense Stronger Swagger Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant, 107 g
  • Old Spice Sweat Defense Pure Sport Plus Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant, 107 g
  • Old Spice Sweat Defense Ultimate Captain Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant, 107g
  • Secret Dry Spray Lavender Antiperspirant/Deodorant, 107g
  • Secret Dry Spray Waterlily Antiperspirant/Deodorant, 107g
  • Secret Outlast Protecting Powder Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant, 107g
  • Secret Outlast Completely Clean Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant, 107g
  • Secret Baby Powder 24 H Aerosol Antiperspirant/Deodorant Spray, 122g

Health Canada is asking Canadian consumers to report any possible health and safety incidents related to the use of the Brut deodorant or any other consumer product by filling out a consumer product incident report form.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

