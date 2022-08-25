Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

5 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Groceries

E. coli, undeclared ingredients and pieces of bone are to blame! ⚠️

Quebec grocery store aisle.

Another day, another Health Canada recall! The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada continue to remove products from the Canadian marketplace due to an array of reasons. From hummus brands, and peanut butter all the way to various chocolate and candy products, the federal department is seemingly working overtime.

Now, Health Canada has recalled an additional five grocery items for reasons such as the presence of generic E. coli, undeclared ingredients and pieces of bone.

The CFIA and Health Canada are removing the affected products from shelves across Quebec and urge the public to not consume, sell, distribute or serve the recalled items. You can also choose to return the affected product at the point of purchase or dispose of it in the trash.

Here are five grocery items to look out for:

Life120 brand Ricotta Di Bufala Campana Dop

Recalled Item: Life120 Ricotta Di Bufala Campana Dop | 250g

Reason For Recall: This affected product has been removed from the marketplace due to generic E. coli. The item was sold in Quebec.

More information

Delizia brand Vegetaria Ham

Recalled Item: Delizia Vegetarian Ham | 500g

Reason For Recall: According to Health Canada, Delizia brand Vegetarian Ham was recalled due to undeclared gluten and wheat. The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario.

More information

Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio

Recalled Item: Mastro San Daniele Charcuterie Trio — Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella | 250g

Reason For Recall: The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, Health Canada stated.

More information

Cache Cuisine brand Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix

Recalled Item: Cache Cuisine brand Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix | 340g

Reason For Recall: According to Health Canada, the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is improperly declared on the label. The recalled product has been sold nationally.

More information

Best Buy brand Chicken Tournedos with Bacon

Recalled Item: Best Buy brand Chicken Tournedos with Bacon | 1.15kg

Reason For Recall: Health Canada stated that Best Buy brand Chicken Tournedos with Bacon was recalled due to pieces of bone. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

More information

