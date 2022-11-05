6 Government Of Canada Jobs You Can Apply To Right Now & Earn Over $150,000 A Year
Time to polish off that CV!
If you've been on the hunt for a job with the Government of Canada, then we've got you covered. The federal government is currently hiring for many roles with salaries ranging from $150,000 to $266,800.
Positions are available in several departments including Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the National Research Council Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada, to name a few. In addition to scoring a six-figure salary, you'll also be given access to a slew of sweet benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you would be entitled to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
Most roles require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and significant past experience. If you've got what the feds are looking for, then apply away.
IT Director
Salary: $115,754 to $150,842
Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program from a recognized post-secondary institution in computer science, information technology, and/or information management, per the job posting. Applicants must be able and willing to lead the technical team on complex IM/IT projects and design and deliver presentations, briefings and recommendations for senior management.
Applicants should also be okay with occasional travel and working on short notice. The deadline to apply for this role is November 20, 2022.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $115,836 to $148,590
Department: Indigenous Services Canada — First Nations and Inuit Health Branch
Who Should Apply: According to the job listing, the role requires nurse practitioners to "deliver comprehensive and community health nursing services to remote and/or isolated First Nations communities." Candidates must have a Master’s degree in nursing from a recognized post-secondary institution.
Experience in community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care and acute or intensive care is also required for this position. English is the only essential language required for this role. It's important to note that the positions are in "remote and/or isolated communities" in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta.
Senior Director
Salary: $213,800 to $266,800
Department: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: According to the job listing, candidates "will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, senior management direction and operational oversight of OSFI’s supervisory and regulatory mandate as it pertains to federally regulated financial institutions (FRFIs) in areas of NFR practice and supervision."
A degree from a post-secondary institution is required for this role with a specialization in the following fields: commerce, business, finance, maths, risk management, actuarial science, law and/or accounting. The deadline to apply for this role is November 8, 2022.
IT Senior Strategist
Salary: $115,754 to $150,842
Department: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program from a recognized post-secondary institution in computer science, information technology, and/or information management, the job listing states. "Significant experience" in IT/cyber security, enterprise and solution architecture, product management and digital identity is also necessary for this role.
According to the listing, applicants must be able to "provide technical leadership in the planning and delivery of an enterprise/organizational transformational IT initiative" and "lead consultations and analysis required in a complex IT discipline to identify business and technology opportunities for service improvement and innovation." The deadline to apply is November 17, 2022.
Senior Biologist
Salary: $102,434 to $132,836
Department: Public Health Agency of Canada
Who Should Apply: Per the job posting, candidates must have graduated "with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with specialization in biological science," to be considered for this role. The position has various language requirements and would require candidates to undergo secret security clearance.
Candidates must have experience conducting and coordinating evidence reviews in a biological science lab setting. The deadline to apply is November 21, 2022.
Industrial Technology Advisor
Salary: $126,501 to $148,657
Department: National Research Council Canada
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a "post-secondary degree in science or engineering in a discipline related to the position from a recognized university."
Additionally, experience in computer engineering, computer science, cyber security expertise, data science and data government is essential for this role, per the job listing. Candidates must undergo a security status check, possess a valid driver's license and be able and willing to travel.
