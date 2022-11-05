Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
government of canada jobs

6 Government Of Canada Jobs You Can Apply To Right Now & Earn Over $150,000 A Year

Time to polish off that CV!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Person working on a laptop, Right: Government of Canada building.

Person working on a laptop, Right: Government of Canada building.

Dark1elf | Dreamstime, Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime
True

If you've been on the hunt for a job with the Government of Canada, then we've got you covered. The federal government is currently hiring for many roles with salaries ranging from $150,000 to $266,800.

Positions are available in several departments including Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the National Research Council Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada, to name a few. In addition to scoring a six-figure salary, you'll also be given access to a slew of sweet benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you would be entitled to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.

Most roles require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and significant past experience. If you've got what the feds are looking for, then apply away.

IT Director

Salary: $115,754 to $150,842

Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program from a recognized post-secondary institution in computer science, information technology, and/or information management, per the job posting. Applicants must be able and willing to lead the technical team on complex IM/IT projects and design and deliver presentations, briefings and recommendations for senior management.

Applicants should also be okay with occasional travel and working on short notice. The deadline to apply for this role is November 20, 2022.

Apply here

Nurse Practitioner

Salary: $115,836 to $148,590

Department: Indigenous Services Canada — First Nations and Inuit Health Branch

Who Should Apply: According to the job listing, the role requires nurse practitioners to "deliver comprehensive and community health nursing services to remote and/or isolated First Nations communities." Candidates must have a Master’s degree in nursing from a recognized post-secondary institution.

Experience in community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care and acute or intensive care is also required for this position. English is the only essential language required for this role. It's important to note that the positions are in "remote and/or isolated communities" in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta.

Apply here

Senior Director

Salary: $213,800 to $266,800

Department: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada

Who Should Apply: According to the job listing, candidates "will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, senior management direction and operational oversight of OSFI’s supervisory and regulatory mandate as it pertains to federally regulated financial institutions (FRFIs) in areas of NFR practice and supervision."

A degree from a post-secondary institution is required for this role with a specialization in the following fields: commerce, business, finance, maths, risk management, actuarial science, law and/or accounting. The deadline to apply for this role is November 8, 2022.

Apply here

IT Senior Strategist

Salary: $115,754 to $150,842

Department: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program from a recognized post-secondary institution in computer science, information technology, and/or information management, the job listing states. "Significant experience" in IT/cyber security, enterprise and solution architecture, product management and digital identity is also necessary for this role.

According to the listing, applicants must be able to "provide technical leadership in the planning and delivery of an enterprise/organizational transformational IT initiative" and "lead consultations and analysis required in a complex IT discipline to identify business and technology opportunities for service improvement and innovation." The deadline to apply is November 17, 2022.

Apply here

Senior Biologist

Salary: $102,434 to $132,836

Department: Public Health Agency of Canada

Who Should Apply: Per the job posting, candidates must have graduated "with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with specialization in biological science," to be considered for this role. The position has various language requirements and would require candidates to undergo secret security clearance.

Candidates must have experience conducting and coordinating evidence reviews in a biological science lab setting. The deadline to apply is November 21, 2022.

Apply here

Industrial Technology Advisor

Salary: $126,501 to $148,657

Department: National Research Council Canada

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a "post-secondary degree in science or engineering in a discipline related to the position from a recognized university."

Additionally, experience in computer engineering, computer science, cyber security expertise, data science and data government is essential for this role, per the job listing. Candidates must undergo a security status check, possess a valid driver's license and be able and willing to travel.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...