These 5 Available Montreal Jobs Pay Up To $295,000 Annually & Here's How To Apply

The holiday job-hunt slump is over, and it's time to take the glory that is rightfully yours: a six-figure salary with a comfy chair and flavoured water on tap. These five jobsall pay over $100,000 and are available to applicants in Montreal now, so don't wait to get your name out there.

University librarian

Salary: $245,000 to $295,000

Company: Concordia University

Job description: This bilingual role requires at least five years of relevant experience. It involves supervising a budget exceeding $8 million, training and supervising over twenty staff members, developing and administering policies and programs, and performing librarian duties like archival and curatorial tasks.

Apply here

General manager

Salary: $115,000

Company: College d'enseignement en immobilier (CEI)

Job description: This French-speaking opportunity involves supervising all programs and courses at the CEI, developing and updating education for four programs related to real estate, and representing the CEI to outside organizations.

Apply here

Software developer

Salary: $100,000

Company: ALFA CONSEIL INC.

Job description: This bilingual, French-forward job involves front-end work and developing pipelines to automate certain processes. You'll need to be all over APIs as well as the Kafka and MQ ecosystems, and provide IT support.

Apply here

Senior Director, Health and Prevention

Salary: $103,378 to $129,222

Company: Canadian Red Cross

Job description: This job is bilingual and requires at least seven years of related experience. In this role, you'd be providing leadership regarding health care and prevention, maintaining relationships with health care partners in Quebec, and managing the department's functions and direction.

Apply here

Civil engineer

Salary: $100,000

Company: MLC ASSOCIES INC.

Job description: This job requiring working French involves designing municipal engineering works, from sewer systems to storm drains, supervising other engineers and technicians, reviewing design work and coordinating with clients, as well as the technical management of projects during construction.

Apply here

