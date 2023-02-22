These 5 Available Montreal Jobs Pay Up To $295,000 Annually & Here's How To Apply
Not everyone can be the next big thing, but maybe you can!
The holiday job-hunt slump is over, and it's time to take the glory that is rightfully yours: a six-figure salary with a comfy chair and flavoured water on tap. These five jobsall pay over $100,000 and are available to applicants in Montreal now, so don't wait to get your name out there.
University librarian
Salary: $245,000 to $295,000
Company: Concordia University
Job description: This bilingual role requires at least five years of relevant experience. It involves supervising a budget exceeding $8 million, training and supervising over twenty staff members, developing and administering policies and programs, and performing librarian duties like archival and curatorial tasks.
General manager
Salary: $115,000
Company: College d'enseignement en immobilier (CEI)
Job description: This French-speaking opportunity involves supervising all programs and courses at the CEI, developing and updating education for four programs related to real estate, and representing the CEI to outside organizations.
Software developer
Salary: $100,000
Company: ALFA CONSEIL INC.
Job description: This bilingual, French-forward job involves front-end work and developing pipelines to automate certain processes. You'll need to be all over APIs as well as the Kafka and MQ ecosystems, and provide IT support.
Senior Director, Health and Prevention
Salary: $103,378 to $129,222
Company: Canadian Red Cross
Job description: This job is bilingual and requires at least seven years of related experience. In this role, you'd be providing leadership regarding health care and prevention, maintaining relationships with health care partners in Quebec, and managing the department's functions and direction.
Civil engineer
Salary: $100,000
Company: MLC ASSOCIES INC.
Job description: This job requiring working French involves designing municipal engineering works, from sewer systems to storm drains, supervising other engineers and technicians, reviewing design work and coordinating with clients, as well as the technical management of projects during construction.
