Desjardins Will Give Up To $1,000 To Victims Of A Data Breach — Here's How To File A Claim
It's honestly very easy.
In 2019, Desjardins suffered a significant data breach, affecting nearly 3 million customers whose personal information was leaked. The former employee who caused the leak allegedly sold some of the information on the dark web. Creepy.
Since then, a class action lawsuit was filed, which Desjardins settled. As of October 18, 2022, class members are now able to file claims to receive a payment for having their social insurance numbers, email addresses, full names and birth dates leaked to the world.
Who is eligible to file a claim against Desjardins?
The class includes any members and clients affected by the 2019 data breach. These people were sent unique claim numbers, which can speed up your claim process, although you don't need one to actually file your claim.
How much will I get if I file a claim?
How do I file a claim against Desjardins?
To file a claim, you need to fill out the appropriate submission form, which is now open as of October 18. You'll need your own personal information, which hopefully you have, and a computer with a WiFi connection. It's that easy!
The deadline to file a claim of loss of time is April 20, 2023, and for identity theft, there are three deadlines. For claims for year one, the deadline is October 20, 2023. Year two is the same date but in 2024, and year three claims should be made before October 20, 2025.
When can I expect to receive my payment?
For loss of time claims, you should receive payment either by cheque or e-transfer within 90 days of the end of the claims period, in other words, before July 19, 2023. For claims related to identity theft, your payment date depends on which claim year you're using: year one's payment date is before January 18, 2024; year two is January 18, 2025; and year three is January 18, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.