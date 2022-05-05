You Can Wander Through A 6 km Water Labyrinth Under The Stars 2 Hours From Montreal
Perfect for date night. ✨
Just a two-hour drive from Montreal, there's a six-kilometre water labyrinth waiting to be discovered.
Located in the town of Wakefield, you can travel through the Éco-Odyssée Nature Park in a boat of your choice, whether it be a pedal boat, paddleboard or canoe.
On site, there are all kinds of adventures you can take part in.
For daytime water adventures, there are several levels of difficulty. They are classified according to the degree of complexity of wildlife observation. This allows you to challenge yourself and see if you can find the clues hidden in the labyrinth.
During the evening, there are three types of tours to discover: The Twilight, The Moonlight and The Perseids, all of which let you see the water transform before your eyes into the colours of sunset and then later get lit up by a starry sky. You may even get to see shooting stars or other cool celestial events while there.
Twilight and moonlight tours are available on Fridays and Saturdays only, while the Perseids tour will be available from August 1 to 15, 2022.
New this year, you can enjoy an immersive storytelling experience in a fully lit forest.
For those who always get hungry when they're doing activities, you can visit the snack bar. Or, you can bring your own lunch and enjoy the tables for a good picnic.
Everything is set up to help you discover the unique natural surroundings you find yourself in.
If you're lucky, you may get the chance to spot some turtles, great blue herons, beavers, or otters.
Note that swimming in the marsh is not permitted.
Éco-Odyssée Nature Park
Cost: $45 to $60
When: Starting May 14, 2022
Where: 52, Chemin des Sources, Wakefield, QC