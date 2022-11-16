Search on MTL Blog

11 Stunning Shots Of Montreal's First Snow Of The Season (PHOTOS)

Montreal is snow beautiful today! ❄️

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
View of the Jacques Cartier Bridge during the winter time in Montreal, Quebec.

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Montreal has officially received its very first snowfall of the season and it's safe to say that Mother Nature is giving us all a much-needed reminder of how beautiful the wintertime can be.

Although conditions have remained relatively calm throughout the 514, The Weather Network is calling for roughly five to 10 centimetres of snow by this evening, which can easily cause a ruckus on the roads. And if history is planning on repeating itself, a ruckus there will be.

For those walking, or simply gazing outdoors through your window, you can take in the beauty of today's weather and admire the white coat our city is now wearing. If you're stuck inside today or simply can't be bothered to look outside (we feel ya) — here's a roundup of some of the most stunning pics of the first snow in Montreal.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
