Montreal Is Getting A New Spa That’s A Desert-Style Dream & It Opens This Summer (PHOTOS)
No mirages here, just a one-stop shop for beauty treatments, medical enhancements and an indoor water circuit.
In Montreal's urban desert, an oasis of tranquillity is emerging this summer in the Village. Sabbya Medispa is a retreat that will cool your senses while heating up the local wellness scene.
Behind its gold doors, the prickly edges of city life melt into a medley of therapeutic treatments, cutting-edge medical enhancements, and a revitalizing water circuit — the only spa in the city to integrate all three features in one location.
A seating area at the entrance with lush velvet seating and stone-inspired table.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
At Sabbya, the journey to wellness begins in a public area near the entrance, where you can drop by for a rejuvenating drink from the adaptogenic bar, which serves beverages infused with herbs and roots that promote healing.
The "Vie en Rose" elixir, for instance, offers a refreshing taste of raspberry, rose water, and lemon juice enriched with Schisandra, a berry associated with stress reduction. For those who prefer something more herbal, the "Éclat" is a blend of apricot and mint, enhanced with detoxifying chlorophyll and a hint of basil to hydrate the body from the inside out.
And fruit isn't limited to the drinks. To add to the ambiance, the spa has a custom scent that wafts through its space, incorporating notes of berries, sandalwood, and myrrh to create a fully immersive experience that engages all senses. Beyond treatments and therapies, Sabbya is about creating a holistic sense of well-being.
Someone stands at the juice bar. Right: Terracotta cups with the "Vie en Rose" drink.@sabbya_ | Instagram, Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Alexandre Lafleur, the imaginative designer from Studio Lafleur behind the oasis, told MTL Blog he wanted to create something that would disrupt Montreal's traditional spa aesthetic. "Most spa design is dark, minimal, or has a masculine hard edge," he explained. "We wanted to create something here that's welcoming, inclusive, and warm."
The design adopts earthy, neutral tones with hints of terracotta that are sure to comfort you during Montreal's long winters. The palette is diffuse throughout the spa, with different areas adopting their own distinctive feel while retaining a cohesive sense of visual identity.
The pedicure station has curtains for privacy that can be pulled back for friends sitting next to each other to chat.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Visitors can drop in for a drink at the juice bar or indulge in the "in and out" services, like manicures and pedicures from the beauty bar.
"We did them in a really elevated way," Lafleur shares. Imported custom pedicure chairs from Italy are a testament to the attention to detail woven into every fabric of Sabbya.
A massage room at Sabbya.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The spa focuses on offering what everyone needs: treatments stripped down to the essentials.
"We're not offering a dozen kinds of massage. You book one, and it's either Swedish or therapeutic," said LaFleur. The brand's philosophy is quality over quantity, with each service offering a careful distillation of what clients truly want.
The signature treatment room features a heated marble bed and a shower, providing treatments like a cranberry and red currant scrub made from local ingredients. There are also dedicated rooms for body wraps and massages and a couples room for shared relaxation experiences.
Changing rooms with a unique circular sink.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The gallery hallway with a waiting area for medical aesthetics care will showcase rotating art from local creators. Nearby, a self-serve station with a rotation of seasonal waters offers fennel, strawberry and lemon, and chlorophyll, apple and cucumber infusions. All this is surrounded by custom furniture made locally in Quebec, imbued with the artisan spirit of Montreal.
"It gets beautiful sunlight in the afternoon that just like pours in, especially in the winter," said LaFleur. Plants will cascade down the walls, adding a tropical vibe.
Those looking for medical treatments can pick from a list of certified photo facials, laser peels, microneedling, chemical peels and dermal fillers, among other procedures.
Transitioning into the private area, visitors have access to locker rooms leading to a unisex bathroom and a changing room intended to be an inclusive space.
Relaxation seating in the thermal area.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The thermal area is intimate with high ceilings and low lighting, housing a full spa circuit, including a steam room, dry sauna and an experiential shower with mist, rainfall and cascade options.
At the centre of the room is a stairway leading to a cold plunge bath and a spacious hot tub featuring a waterfall. The elevated area feels like a private sanctuary where you can soak away your troubles.
There's also an exfoliating shower station, offering an extra treat for those doing the thermal circuit. The salt scrub can be used before or after the heat treatments — the spa recommends using it to open the pores before experiencing the hot and cold immersion.
The dry sauna with backlighting.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
And with plans to officially open in mid-July, the price point is surprisingly accessible for such a luxury experience. "The goal is that the prices are to be fair market value,” said Lafleur.
"We just want the neighbourhood to get a breath of fresh air. I think it has a lot of potential," he said.
A day's access to the spa will cost you $70, with the menu of services ranging from $20 for lash tinting and brow shaping to $395 for some of the more high-end laser treatments. Those who opt for multiple services can get packages with a set price for a minimum of three sessions. There will also be special $45 spa add-on services for water circuit guests.
Whether you're stopping by for a drink at the juice bar or spending an indulgent day hopping from the hot tub to the dry sauna, this urban sanctuary offers a slice of serenity that stands uniquely poised to rejuvenate both your body and spirit.
Sabbya
Where: 1580, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
When: Opens July 2023