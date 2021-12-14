7 Quebec Job Listings That Promise $100,000+ Salaries
Most only ask for a bachelor's degree (plus an arm, leg and your firstborn).
New year, new ambitions, new income goals. If you're one of the millions worldwide thinking about quitting your job in search of greener ($$$) pastures and better working conditions, consider this list of seven Quebec jobs a starting point — a source of inspiration in the gruelling job search journey ahead.
Each of these listings promises a salary of $100,000 or more on the Government of Canada's job search site. Most also only require bachelor's degrees.
Though each listing also has a long list of other necessary competencies and experience levels.
Hopefully this list gives you an idea of what the highest-paying jobs out there require.
Note that these links will break once listings expire.
Software Developper at David's Tea#DTinsider #DTjobs #DTencoulisse
Salary: $135,000, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank
Location: Montreal, QC
Education level required: Bachelor's degree
Who Should Apply: David's Tea is looking for someone to "write, modify, integrate and test software code for e-commerce and other Internet applications" and "identify and communicate technical problems, processes and solutions" along the way.
Internet Security Analyst at Morgan Stanley
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank
Location: Montreal, QC
Education level required: Bachelor's degree
Who Should Apply: Morgan Stanley says it's looking for someone with at least five years of experience in online security to help fortify the company's information systems.
Quarry Driller for DCB Drilling
Salary: $31.71/hour for 72 to 84 hours a week, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank. With those wages, a person working 72 hours a week for 48 weeks would earn over $109,000.
Location: Rouyn-Noranda, QC
Education level required: High school diploma
Who Should Apply: This drilling company based in northwest Quebec needs someone who can operate drilling machines to participate in activities such as "[boring] large blast holes to specified depths at staked positions in open-pit mine or quarry."
Director of Development for NovoPro#potash #mining #project
Salary: $100,000, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank
Location: Montréal, QC
Education level required: Bachelor's degree
Who Should Apply: NovoPro describes itself as an engineering consulting company. The development director would "establish objectives for the organization and formulate or approve policies and programs," according to the listing. As a representative for the company, the director should expect "regular" travel.
Cloud Architect at DXC Technology
Salary: $105,000, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank
Location: Montréal, QC
Education level required: Bachelor's degree
Who Should Apply: Someone with extensive experience who can understand the terms in this job posting. DXC Technology wants someone who has been working in the field for at least 15 years.
Optometrist at Vision-Ère Clinic
Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime
Salary: $200,000, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank
Location: Val-d'Or, QC
Education level required: The listing asks for a "degree in medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine or optometry."
Who Should Apply: Applicants need to be members of the Canadian Association of Optometrists (CAO).
Sales Manager at Tenco
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000, according to the Government of Canada jobs bank
Location: Saint-Valérien-de-Milton, QC
Education level required: Bachelor's degree
Who Should Apply: On its website, Tenco calls itself a leading manufacturer of snow and ice removal equipment. The online job posting includes a long list of duties — it sounds like a pretty intense position for someone who's highly skilled at marketing.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.