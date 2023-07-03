I Visited Montreal's Oldest Costume Store For A Comiccon Makeover & It Was Magical
The historical haberdashery is your secret weapon for a show-stopping cosplay. ✨
As you enter Montreal's oldest costume store, Ponton, it feels like history's closet has been flung wide open.
On a recent visit, my partner and I took a cosplay plunge with the goal of stepping into the shoes – and waistcoat, and bustle – of our favourite PBS television show characters, Miss Scarlet and the Duke, in time for Montreal Comiccon.
We walked out with a child-like sense of limitless possibility, reminded of the magic of playing dress-up.
Ponton carries every accoutrement imaginable, like Victorian gloves, that are stored and labeled across the store.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
At the start, you might feel overwhelmed by the vast expanse of fabric and variety of costumes. After all, there are over 15,000 outfits to explore, but everything is well-organized with no buttons out of place and no threads astray.
Clothing racks on the upper level hold a timeline of fashion history and pop culture, starting with groovy disco get-ups, flapper frills, and breezy togas, leading to meticulously crafted historical gowns and suits, all stitched in-house. The basement enters the realm of fictional apparel, where you can morph into a sci-fi hero or a comic book legend.
The gold-curtained changing rooms are an invitation to dive into old-world glamour. They're a perfect blend of comfort and luxe that'll make you feel like you've stepped onto a movie set. The attention to detail makes the entire experience feel like a period drama where you're the star.
Will tying a cravate while wearing a high collar top and waistcoat.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
I was eager to experience the Victorian era and knew we were in good hands when we met Alex, the store's manager. Adept and welcoming, she skillfully navigated the labyrinth of period pieces.
Her understanding of how the weight of the fabric affects silhouette, her knack for finding the perfect fit, and her aptitude for assembling a coherent and authentic ensemble was a masterclass in costume design.
And, let me tell you, Victorian clothes are no joke. We're talking layers upon layers of poppers, hooks, and a whole lot of fabric. Victorian folks were committed to covering every inch of skin and had to be tenacious to go about their daily business in these restrictive get-ups. It's no wonder they needed help getting dressed in the morning.
Sofia wearing a brown silk hat and blue tafetta dress with lace trim and beaded detailing.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
We picked out some looks close to the style worn in late 1880s London, which is the setting of the historical drama. I had no idea there could be so many variations of costume elements, but I soon discovered that every piece plays a crucial role in recreating an authentic representation of the era.
The 1860s flaunted sloping shoulders, low pointed waists, and voluminous bell-shaped skirts. Fast forward a decade, and sleeves ballooned into a leg-of-mutton shape, tight at the wrist, puffed at the upper arm.
To be true to Miss Scarlet and the Duke, I needed a practical skirt and top since the main character is a lady detective working in Victorian London. That meant prioritizing mobility and functionality over decorative excess.
A selection of pocket watches to go with Victorian outfits rented from Ponton.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
As I tried on different outfits, each one transported me to another time. At first, I was convinced I wouldn't wear a bustle, the comical frame worn under a skirt to puff it out. But trying one on made all the difference in capturing that authentic Victorian flair (and booty).
The weight of the fabric dictates how well it drapes over the bustle, Alex explained. I opted for a more discreet frame, focusing on comfort for July in Montreal, but still embracing the grandeur of the period.
My partner picked out a range of men's shirts with rounded collars, a staple of Victorian fashion, and suspendered pants. There were costume options to suit all sizes, and complimentary fabrics allow you to mix and match your attire. The Ponton collection also spans every finishing detail imaginable, from shoes and jewelry to cravate pins and an array of headwear.
A poster for the television show. Right: Sofia and Will posing in the mirror.Courtesy of PBS, Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
I was furnished with gloves and a women's pocket watch, while my partner picked out a bowler hat and necktie, each contributing to the costume's authentic feel. He also picked out cufflinks from the Edwardian period to complete the look.
Looking at the rows of costumes representing over a century in style, it's easy to see how fashion is cyclical, and how past trends continue to influence the present. The most popular costumes at the store are from the Regency and Titanic eras, followed by the 1920s and disco, according to Alex.
This ensemble looks Bridgerton-appropriate (1813), but it's actually from the Edwardian era (1912), which illustrates how some styles circle back decades later.Will Prince | MTL Blog
Aside from the tailored service, the best part about shopping at Ponton is its commitment to sustainability. They’re big on the idea of "rent, return, repeat," which is an eco-friendly alternative to buying new or opting for a cheap costume. They even take care of cleaning and minor adjustments to your garment, which means less waste and more style.
If you're ever short on time for a costume, but you still want to look like a million bucks, this place has you covered.
Our visit to Montreal's best-kept sartorial secret was truly a joyful experience. One glance at the flapper-era outfits had me daydreaming about our next cosplay adventure. Perhaps something from the Art Deco era? Only time – and Ponton’s fantastic range of outfits – will tell.
Joseph Ponton Costumes
Where: 4846, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Cost: $125/weekend
Reason to Go: You can experience a piece of Quebec's history at Joseph Ponton Costumes, which opened in 1865 and is the province's largest and oldest costume store. You can find an outfit for Comiccon, Halloween or any other time of year, all while embracing a sustainable approach to clothing rental and reuse.