Montreal's Comiccon Is On Target With More Celebrity Guests From The Hit DC Series 'Arrow'
Time to quiver with excitement. 🏹
From the DC multiverse to Montreal, more stars are set to illuminate Comiccon 2023. This year's celebration of all things comic book will have attendees rubbing shoulders with a whole slew of actors from the popular Arrowseries.
Ever wanted to trade quips with John Barrowman, who graced screens as the dashing Malcolm Merlyn in Arrow, mesmerized as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and brought the heat as the legendary time traveler in Legends of Tomorrow?
Or challenge Lexa Doig, the talented actress who portrayed the fierce Talia al Ghul in Arrow, to a round of intergalactic trivia? Her knowledge extends to roles in Andromeda, Jason X andVirgin River.
How about getting a heroic high-five from fan-favourite David Ramsey, known for his role as John Diggle in Arrow, as well as his appearances in The Flash and Supergirl? If so, consider this your lucky year.
They'll be joining an already star-studded lineup from July 14 to 16 at the Palais des Congrès, featuring Arrow star Stephen Amell and his real-life cousin Robbie Amell from The Flash.
Star Wars fans can meet The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito and Emily Swallow from a galaxy far, far away. Not to mention the cryptically charming Christina Ricci from The Addams Family and new TV hit Wednesday.
Meanwhile, sci-fi/horror legends Michael Biehn and Lance Henriksen are primed to make Montreal feel like a live-action scene from The Terminator and Aliens.
One-day entry tickets range from $31 to $50, while three-day passes start at $95. The full VIP package is available at an early bird special price of $269 until July 9, offering priority access for admission, exclusive photo ops and autograph opportunities with attending celebs.
The schedule and prices for this year's celebrity encounters have not yet been released, but the full guest lineup is available here.