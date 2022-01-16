Trending Topics

road trips from montreal

8 Road Trips From Montreal That Lead To Magical Winter Wonderland Views

Time to hit the snowy roads. ❄️

@al.zanne I Instagram, @drawn.to.the.light I Instagram

Our city is beautiful and full of things to do, but sometimes you just want a little change in scenery. And luckily for us, there are all kinds of magical places in Quebec that are within driving distance.

If you're on the search for some real winter wonderland views, grab your warmest clothes, hop in a car and get ready for one of these snowy road trips from Montreal.

North Hatley

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Why You Should Visit: Located the northern tip of beautiful Lake Massawippi exists the charming little village of North Hatley. The snowy landscapes are well-worth the drive!

Website

Mont Sutton

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Why You Should Visit: This Quebec mountain is absolutely breathtaking when it's filled with snow. And since it's not too far of a drive from Montreal, it makes for the perfect winter day trip.

Website

Parc du Centre-de-Plein-Air-Ronald-Beauregard

​Distance from Montreal: 40 minutes

Why You Should Visit: Skating in Montreal is fun but if you're looking for a change of scenery, this park in Montérégie is your spot.

Website

Quebec City

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Why You Should Visit: This may be a typical road trip, but nothing beats a walk through Quartier Petit Champlain during the winter.

Website

Parc National du Mont-Mégantic

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Why You Should Visit: This national park is a must-see when the ground and all the trees are full of fluffy white snow.

Website

Cap-Chat

Distance from Montreal: 7 hours

Why You Should Visit: This spot may be a longer drive than others, but the views that the route leads you to are 100% worth it.

Website

Beaupré

Distance from Montreal: 3 hours

Why You Should Visit: Seeing the Chutes Jean-Larose is a necessity for anyone looking to discover La Belle Province. You can go chasing frozen waterfalls!

Website

Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Why You Should Visit: If you're into winter hiking, Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière is the perfect place to do exactly that.

Website

