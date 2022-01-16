8 Road Trips From Montreal That Lead To Magical Winter Wonderland Views
Time to hit the snowy roads. ❄️
Our city is beautiful and full of things to do, but sometimes you just want a little change in scenery. And luckily for us, there are all kinds of magical places in Quebec that are within driving distance.
If you're on the search for some real winter wonderland views, grab your warmest clothes, hop in a car and get ready for one of these snowy road trips from Montreal.
North Hatley
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Why You Should Visit: Located the northern tip of beautiful Lake Massawippi exists the charming little village of North Hatley. The snowy landscapes are well-worth the drive!
Mont Sutton
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Why You Should Visit: This Quebec mountain is absolutely breathtaking when it's filled with snow. And since it's not too far of a drive from Montreal, it makes for the perfect winter day trip.
Parc du Centre-de-Plein-Air-Ronald-Beauregard
Distance from Montreal: 40 minutes
Why You Should Visit: Skating in Montreal is fun but if you're looking for a change of scenery, this park in Montérégie is your spot.
Quebec City
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Why You Should Visit: This may be a typical road trip, but nothing beats a walk through Quartier Petit Champlain during the winter.
Parc National du Mont-Mégantic
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 25 minutes
Why You Should Visit: This national park is a must-see when the ground and all the trees are full of fluffy white snow.
Cap-Chat
Distance from Montreal: 7 hours
Why You Should Visit: This spot may be a longer drive than others, but the views that the route leads you to are 100% worth it.
Beaupré
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Should Visit: Seeing the Chutes Jean-Larose is a necessity for anyone looking to discover La Belle Province. You can go chasing frozen waterfalls!
Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 20 minutes
Why You Should Visit: If you're into winter hiking, Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière is the perfect place to do exactly that.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.