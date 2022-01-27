Trending Topics

day trips from montreal

This Cidery Outside Montreal Is A Winter Wonderland & Boozy Apple Juice Is Just A Bonus

Think cideries are best in warm weather? Think again because this is the perfect winter day trip.

Contributing Writer
Courtesy of Cidrerie Lacroix, Courtesy of Cidrerie Lacroix

Winter really is one of the most wonderful times of the year, especially in la belle province (they don't call it that for nothing). And one place that exemplifies the magic of the season is Cidrerie Lacroix, one of Quebec's amazing cideries, which also happens to be open year-round.

Located just 35 minutes outside the city by car in the beautiful Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Cidrerie Lacroix is the perfect place to make the most of nature's coolest months — both literally and figuratively.

What is there to do in the winter? For starters, you can roam two trails — one that's 1.6 kilometres and another that's 3.2 kilometres — on snowshoes or simply discover the snow-dusted paths on foot, exploring rows of thousands of apple trees before they bloom into a spectacular orchard this spring.

You can also walk to the nearby stables. Speaking of stables, your leashed four-legged family members are welcome, too!

If you want to warm up after your expedition, stop by the boutique where you can grab a coffee, hot apple juice or, of course, cider.

On the weekend, you can also check out the "Halte Gourmande" restaurant where you can grab a meal to warm your stomach and your soul. Be sure to try the famous apple fritters.

This Cidery Outside Montreal Is A Winter Wonderland & Boozy Apple Juice Is Just A Bonus Courtesy of Ciderie Lacroix

While this cidery is a wonderful escape from the city at any time of the year, there really is something special about being there in the winter.

The trails are accessible every day from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the boutique is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cidrerie Lacroix

Courtesy of Cidrerie Lacroix

Address: 649, ch. Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a winter day trip, this spot is definitely worth the drive.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

