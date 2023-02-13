A Cheese Sold In Quebec Has Been Recalled By Health Canada Due To Bacterial Contamination
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled various cheese brands from the marketplace in the past weeks, and the federal health department is adding yet another recalled cheese to the list. The class one recall was flagged and later updated on February 12, 2023, and was triggered by CFIA findings following its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
Here are the details regarding the recalled cheese item:
- Le Fromage au Village — Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese — 160 g / variable
Health Canada indicated that the recalled cheese, which was sold in Quebec, Ontario and online, is being "recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination." Note that the Le Fromage au Village cheese may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories.
The health department recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you think you became ill from consuming the recalled cheese. Additionally, consumers are being urged to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled item.
The CFIA confirmed that there have been reported illnesses that "may be" associated with the consumption of the affected product. "Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link."
Health Canada detailed the symptoms associated with listeria contamination, which include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
If you do have the affected cheese product, it should be tossed out immediately or returned to the point of purchase, per CFIA guidelines.
