5 More Cars Have Been Recalled By Transport Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
Ford, Tesla and Chrysler are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on five more vehicle brands from manufacturers, including Tesla, Fiat Chrysler, and Ford, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty rearview wiring and damaged trunk harnesses to potential leaks and a defective driver frontal airbag inflator, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are affected by the recall and what steps to take in order to remedy the problem(s).
Here's the full list of the affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Ford
Recalled Vehicle: Ford Mustang 2015, 2016 and 2017
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "on certain vehicles, opening and closing the trunk lid could damage the wiring for the rearview camera. If this happens, the rearview camera image may not display properly when you shift to reverse."
Fiat Chrysler
Recalled Vehicles: Various Dodge, Ram and Chrysler models
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the driver frontal airbag inflator could produce excessive internal pressure during airbag deployment. Increased pressure may cause the inflator to rupture, which could allow fragments to be propelled toward vehicle occupants, increasing the risk of injury," Transport Canada warns.
General Motors
Recalled Vehicles:
- GMC Terrain 2021, and 2022
- Chevrolet Equinox 2021, and 2022
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a problem with the fuel pump may cause reduced fuel flow to the engine. If this happens, you may notice engine hesitation and the check engine light may turn on," Transport Canada said.
Tesla
Recalled Vehicle: Tesla Model 3 2018, 2019, and 2020
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a cable in the trunk harness could become damaged over time. If this happens, the rearview camera image may not appear on the center display when backing-up," per Transport Canada.
Bentley
Recalled Vehicles:
- Bentley Continental GTC 2020
- Bentley Continental GT 2020
Recall Reason: Transport Canada indicated that "on certain vehicles, water could leak into the external coolant pump for the climate control system and cause a short circuit. If this happens, the pump and wiring could overheat and melt."
