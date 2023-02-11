transport canada

5 More Cars Have Been Recalled By Transport Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted

Ford, Tesla and Chrysler are among the flagged car manufacturers.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A parking lot full of new cars.

A parking lot full of new cars.

Artinun Prekmoung | Dreamstime
Ascending

Transport Canada has issued a recall on five more vehicle brands from manufacturers, including Tesla, Fiat Chrysler, and Ford, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.

From issues involving faulty rearview wiring and damaged trunk harnesses to potential leaks and a defective driver frontal airbag inflator, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are affected by the recall and what steps to take in order to remedy the problem(s).

Here's the full list of the affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:

Ford

Recalled Vehicle: Ford Mustang 2015, 2016 and 2017

Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "on certain vehicles, opening and closing the trunk lid could damage the wiring for the rearview camera. If this happens, the rearview camera image may not display properly when you shift to reverse."

More information

Fiat Chrysler

Recalled Vehicles: Various Dodge, Ram and Chrysler models

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the driver frontal airbag inflator could produce excessive internal pressure during airbag deployment. Increased pressure may cause the inflator to rupture, which could allow fragments to be propelled toward vehicle occupants, increasing the risk of injury," Transport Canada warns.

More information

General Motors

Recalled Vehicles:

  • GMC Terrain 2021, and 2022
  • Chevrolet Equinox 2021, and 2022

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a problem with the fuel pump may cause reduced fuel flow to the engine. If this happens, you may notice engine hesitation and the check engine light may turn on," Transport Canada said.

More information

Tesla

Recalled Vehicle: Tesla Model 3 2018, 2019, and 2020

Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, a cable in the trunk harness could become damaged over time. If this happens, the rearview camera image may not appear on the center display when backing-up," per Transport Canada.

More information

Bentley

Recalled Vehicles:

  • Bentley Continental GTC 2020
  • Bentley Continental GT 2020

Recall Reason: Transport Canada indicated that "on certain vehicles, water could leak into the external coolant pump for the climate control system and cause a short circuit. If this happens, the pump and wiring could overheat and melt."

More information

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...