A Crash On Ontario's Highway 401 Killed 5 Montreal & Toronto Area Students On Saturday

They were between the ages of 21 and 24.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicles.
@ontarioprovincialpolice | Instagram

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the names of five victims of a Highway 401 collision on Saturday.

Mohit Chouhan, 23, Pawan Kumar, 23, Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, and Karanpal Singh, 22, were all from India and studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, police say. They were declared dead on the scene.

The collision between a tractor-trailer and a van occurred on Highway 401 westbound between Aikens Road and Saint Hilaire Road in Quinte West, Ontario in the early morning of Saturday, March 12.

The victims were all in the van. Two other passengers of the van were sent to the hospital with what the OPP described as serious injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Police closed a stretch of Highway 401 for 10 hours to investigate the collision. As of March 13, the investigation was still ongoing but no charges had been laid.

The OPP has not released further details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

